Demi Lovato Ramps Up ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ With Slash-Featuring Rock Version

Demi Lovato has recruited Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash to help her transform her 2017 hit single “Sorry Not Sorry” into a rock anthem.

The song was originally released as part of her Tell Me You Love Me album and gave the singer a Top 10 hit in the US. It has since been certified platinum in Italy, New Zealand, and the UK, double platinum in Australia, triple platinum in Canada, five-times platinum in the US, and diamond in Brazil, cementing it as a worldwide smash.

On the new rock version of “Sorry Not Sorry,” the track is laced with revving riffs and guttural screams as Lovato delivers their empowering message, which remains unchanged from the original. Towards the end, Slash takes the spotlight for an intricate guitar solo that helps elevate the song even higher into rock anthem territory.

Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version) feat. Slash (Lyric Video)

Today (July 14), Lovato has also announced a full album of transformed songs. Revamped will feature more rock versions of her hit songs and will be released on September 15.

The record will feature all new vocals and production, with 10 career-defining songs approached with a fresh perspective that reflects her current artistic vision. You can pre-order the album here.

“Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honor to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry not Sorry’.” Demi said. “With REVAMPED, I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them. Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it. I can’t wait for everyone to hear more!”

“Sorry Not Sorry” is the third song Lovato has updated recently. In May, they shared a new rocked-up take on 2015’s “Cool For The Summer,” replacing its synths for guitars and heavier beats. Prior to that, the star celebrated the 10th anniversary of the release of “Heart Attack” with a rock version of that song.

“I’m so happy to be able to give a new life to ‘Heart Attack’ with a sound that reflects where I am with my music,” she said at the time. “This one is for the fans who have shown so much love to the song over the last decade, thank you for riding with me!

The updated versions of old songs follow Lovato fully embracing rock on her album Holy Fvck. The rock and pop-punk sonics that colored the album allowed the star to get cathartic, sharing their pain and anger while reclaiming their power. The move proved to be a successful one for the singer, with the record topping Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts.

