Demi Lovato Releases Vevo Official Live Performance For ‘HAPPY ENDING’

Demi Lovato has teamed up with Vevo for an Official Live Performance of “HAPPY ENDING,” featured on her new album, HOLY FVCK, out now.

Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. “HAPPY ENDING” follows Demi Lovato’s previously released Official Live Performances of “FREAK,” “EAT ME” featuring Royal & The Serpent, and “29.”

Demi Lovato - HAPPY ENDING (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

Demi Lovato closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that allowed room for honesty and vulnerability. The intention of the performance space was to strike a balance between alluring and disorienting, clean and approachable.

“HAPPY ENDING” starts off somber, Demi sitting in the front right row of church pews, lost in her thoughts. As she reflects, the camera pulls back and the pews have vanished, leaving her alone on a large red-carpeted platform. She concludes the song under a low ceiling of flashing lights, surrounded by her band supporting her.

Vevo and Demi Lovato have a long history working together, including a 2012 “Vevo Presents” set, 2017 Vevo x Demi Lovato performance of “Tell Me You Love Me,” and Footnotes videos of “SUBSTANCE,” “SKIN OF MY TEETH,” and “Dancing With The Devil.”

“Our team has had the privilege of working with Demi for the past decade, and we were thrilled to bring our partnership to the next level with an Official Live Performance,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing.

“Demi’s artistry is truly unmatched, and she has carved out her place in the industry. We really dug into the creative with Demi and collaborated throughout the entire process, she was incredibly intentional with the vision for the set and how we could elevate the vibe of her new music. Working with such an involved artist makes all the difference in these partnerships, and we really feel that it shines through on screen. These edgy performances are truly all Demi and better than ever!”

