SIGN UP

Dexter Gordon’s ‘Dexter Calling…’ Gets New Life in Blue Note Tone Poet Series

The 1961 record was the saxophonist and composer’s second album for the label.

Published on

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Blue Note Tone Poet Series
Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Blue Note Records has announced a Tone Poet Vinyl Edition of Dexter Gordon‘s Dexter Calling…, his second album for the label, recorded in 1961. The reissue is paired with a new Tone Poet pressing of McCoy Tyner’s 1970 album Asante.

Gordon signed to Blue Note in 1961 after a turbulent decade that had seen his output decline. His return to New York marked a significant resurgence, and Dexter Calling…, recorded over three days in May 1961 alongside his debut Doin’ Allright, was a key part of that comeback. The album features Gordon at the helm of a quartet with Kenny Drew on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on drums, moving through a program that includes two compositions Gordon had contributed to the score of the Off-Broadway play The Connection: “Ernie’s Tune” and “I Want More.” Blue Note previously reissued a remastered version of Dexter Calling… digitally in 2015, although that reissue did not feature the bonus track “Landslide.”

Dexter Calling.. is produced, like all Tone Poet records, by Joe Harley—it was mastered by Kevin Gray from the original analog master tapes, pressed on 180g vinyl at RTI, and packaged in deluxe tip-on jackets. Dexter Calling… comes in a gatefold sleeve, and marks Gordon’s third entry in the series—Blue Note has previously reissued his Landslide and Clubhouse LPs. Dexter Calling… joins the Tone Poet series’ already-rich catalog, which features releases from John Coltrane, Stanley Turrentine, and Hank Mobley.

Buy the Tone Poet edition of Dexter Gordon’s Dexter Calling here.

Related Topics:
Paul McCartney and Wings
Paul McCartney and Wings
Man On The RunLP
LP
ORDER NOW
The Beach Boys - We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
The Beach Boys
We Gotta Groove: The Brother Studio Years
3LP
ORDER NOW
The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins
Gish 35th Anniversary
LP
ORDER NOW
Most Popular
'Come As You Are' writer, Nirvana's Kurt Cobain
‘Come As You Are’: The Story Behind The Nirvana Song
Prog Rock to Pop
Weighty In The Eighties: When Prog Rock Went Pop
Best 90s Hip-Hop Illustration
The Best 90s Hip Hop Songs: Classic Rap From A Golden Era
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
Bee Gees - You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
Bee Gees
You Should Be Dancing: The 12 Collection
4LP
ORDER NOW
Jellyfish - Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
Jellyfish
Spilt Milk (Vinylphyle)
2LP
ORDER NOW
Beastie Boys - To The 5 Boroughs
Beastie Boys
To The 5 Boroughs
3LP Deluxe Edition
ORDER NOW
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top