Dr. Dre And Lil Wayne To Receive Grammys Global Impact Award

Dr. Dre – Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Dr. Dre and Lil Wayne are set to be honored during Grammys week as they become the recipients of the Global Impact Award.

The stars will be celebrated alongside Missy Elliot and Epic Records CEO and Chairwoman Sylvia Rhone at the annual Black Music Collective event, which takes place on February 2 – three days before the main Grammys ceremony.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” Harvey Mason Jr, the Recording Academy CEO, said in a press release. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy Week, and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne, and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s a vital part of what we do here at the Academy.”

All four recipients are being honored with the Global Impact Award in recognition of their personal and professional achievements within the music industry.

At the first Black Music Collective event last year, John Legend was given the first Global Impact Award. The collective itself was formed in 2020 with the aim of celebrating Black music.

At the main Grammys, Lil Wayne is also in the running for Song Of The Year thanks to his contribution to DJ Khaled’s “God Did.” The ceremony will return to LA on February 5, 2023.

Late last year, Snoop Dogg announced that he had been working on a new album called Missionary with Dr. Dre. “Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months,” the rapper told Know Mercy podcast. The pair had previously reunited for Dre’s epic Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, which also featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

Visit the Recording Academy’s official website for more information.