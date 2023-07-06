Drake, Kendrick Lamar Titles Among Spotify’s Most Streamed Rap Albums Of All Time

Drake - Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Spotify has revealed the platform’s 50 most streamed rap albums of all time.

Through their popular Rap Caviar page, Spotify announced the list earlier this week. A fair chunk of hip-hop’s most important figures can be found within the top 50 at some point, but considering Spotify is just over a decade old, their streaming audience surely favors albums that have been released more recently.

Drake is the artist whose name recurs the most frequently on the list, seeing eight of his albums in the Top 50, with Scorpion, Views and More Life making the Top 10. After him, numerous hip-hop icons can find several of their LPs in the mix, such as Eminem with six, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar with three, and Travis Scott with two. Additionally, influential hip-hop icons including Tupac, 50 Cent, and Dr. Dre all made the cut as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some surprises include the late XXXTENTACION’s taking the top spot, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke both having multiple albums present, Lil Tecca’s debut album reaching No. 38, 6ix9ine landing on the chart, and Tyga sneaking in at No. 50.

Spotify’s most-streamed rap albums of all time:

1.? – XXXTENTACION

2. Scorpion – Drake

3. Views – Drake

4. Goodbye & Good Riddance – Juice WRLD

5. ASTROWORLD – Travis Scott

6. 17 – XXXTENTACION

7. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon – Pop Smoke

8. DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

9. More Life – Drake

10. Legends Never Die – Juice WRLD

11. The Eminem Show – Eminem

12. Luv is Rage 2 – Lil Uzi Vert

13. Death Race for Love – Juice WRLD

14. 2014 Forest Hills Drive – J. Cole

15. Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight – Travis Scott

16. Invasion of Privacy – Cardi B

17. good kid, m.A.A.d. city – Kendrick Lamar

18. The Life of Pablo – Kanye West

19. Take Care – Drake

20. Graduation – Kanye West

21. The Heist – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

22. Certified Lover Boy – Drake

23. Black Panther The Album: Music From and Inspired By – Kendrick Lamar

24. Recovery – Eminem

25. 2001 – Dr. Dre

26. Nothing Was the Same – Drake

27. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent

28. The Marshall Mathers LP – Tour Edition – Eminem

29. The Marshall Mathers LP2 – Eminem

30. Music to be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition) – Eminem

31. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2 – Lil Uzi Vert

32. Culture II – Migos

33. Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

34. My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy – Kanye West

35. If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake

36. Kamikaze – Eminem

37. Meet the Woo 2 – Pop Smoke

38. We Love You Tecca – Lil Tecca

39. The Pinkprint – Nicki Minaj

40. DUMMY BOY – 6ix9ine

41. Hoodie SZN – A Boogie wit da Hoodie

42. THE GOAT – Polo G

43. Culture – Migos

44. My Turn – Lil Baby

45. IGOR – Tyler, the Creator

46. All Eyez On Me – Tupac

47.. BLAME IT ON BABY – DaBaby

48.Dark Lane Demo Tapes – Drake

49. Grateful – DJ Khaled

50. Legendary (Deluxe Edition) – Tyga