Dream Shares Debut EP ‘To Whoever Wants To Hear’

Dream has shared his anxiously awaited debut EP, To Whoever Wants To Hear, out now courtesy of Mercury/Republic Records.

On the release of the EP, Dream said: “This EP was written as a letter to myself, my friends, my family, my fans, and really…to whoever wants to hear. I wanted to shine a spotlight on the people in my life that I love-but love shows itself in so many different ways. So it’s a project about different kinds of love and it showcases vulnerabilities throughout my life that I’ve never really given an inside look at.”

Dream - Kind Of Love (Official Music Video)

The seven-track EP highlights the expanse and intimacy of his signature style. The opener “Slow Down” layers ethereal guitar above thick drums. It culminates on a coldly catchy chorus, “Slow down, leaves will hit the ground before you know how beautiful the winter season snow falls down.” Delicately plucked guitar underlines “Kind Of Love” where he joyously praises, “We have a different kind of love,” referring to a member of his family. Then, there’s “Invincible (Like U).” Grainy beat-craft and ethereal guitar give way to an admission, “All I know is without you I got nothing,” also about a member of his family who showed him what being invincible truly was during a challenging time in their lives.

Yesterday, Dream also released a music video for “Kind Of Love” which features home video footage of Dream growing up. That can be checked out above.

He set the stage for the EP with “Everest” (with Yung Gravy]. It has already posted up two million-plus Spotify streams, while the wild music video exceeded 488K YouTube views. Meanwhile, it picked up plugs from Entertainment Tonight and more.

This past weekend, Dream attended the coveted Streamy Awards where he won Gamer of the Year, watch here, and presented the first ever “Rolling Stone Sound of the Year Award” with Lizzy McAlpine to Meghan Trainor.

Buy or stream To Whoever Wants To Hear.