Dream Returns With First New Single In Two Years, ‘Until I End Up Dead’

Dream - Photo: Courtesy of Mercury Records/Republic Records

Dream returns with a brand new single entitled “Until I End Up Dead,” his first release in two years and debut for Mercury/Republic Records.

On the song and the music video Dream said: “‘Until I End Up Dead’ is about enjoying every moment that life gives you because you never know when life will end and it’s really important to live yours to its fullest. The song is special to me because I was able to take two really serious events that impacted me and my community and put them into a song that I think is really meaningful.

Dream - Until I End Up Dead (Official Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“The passing of my friend’s mom when I was a kid and also the passing of Technoblade, one of the largest streamers in the space at the time, had a major impact on my life and made me realize how quickly life can change, and how important it is to enjoy the moment, your friends, and your family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The video features a YouTube fundraiser for the Sarcoma Foundation of America who also works closely with The One Of Us Global Foundation, a non-profit set up by Technoblade’s father (known as MrTechnoDad in the streaming and gaming community).

Dream and MrTechnoDad co-wrote the music video treatment and MrechnoDad makes a small cameo in the video – playing the doctor. There are many nods to Technoblade including Dream holding a pig flying away and small crown in the video, both playing homage to Technoblade’s streaming avatar which was a pig wearing a crown. Most recently, MrTechnoDad hosted a fundraiser on the one year anniversary of Technoblade’s death that featured twenty plus creators and streamers—including Dream.

Dream has already generated hundreds of millions of streams and views on his music powered by 2021 singles “Roadtrip,” “Mask,” and “Change My Clothes” with Alec Benjamin. Now, he’s officially back with “Until I End Up Dead.”

Buy or stream “Until I End Up Dead.”