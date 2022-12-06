Drive-By Truckers Announce US Spring Tour
The tour is set to kick off March 9 in Indianapolis.
Drive-By Truckers have announced a US spring tour. Headline dates get underway March 9, 2023, at Indianapolis IN’s The Vogue and then travel through mid-May.
Highlights include the band’s annual four-day “Heathen’s Homecoming” celebration at Athens, GA’s famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC’s 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (May 12-13). Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local).
The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers’ acclaimed 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, available everywhere now via ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Welcome 2 Club XIII includes such recently released singles as “The Driver,” “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and the album’s swinging centerpiece, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track – which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start – is joined by an official music video.
Visit Drive-By Truckers’ official website for more information.
Drive-By Truckers Tour Dates:
MARCH
9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue #
10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall #
11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #
12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #
14 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre #
15 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club #
17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #
18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #
19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #
21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly #
23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #
24 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre #
25 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater #
26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #
29 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt †
30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt %
31 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt ^
APRIL
1 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @
20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $
21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $
22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $
23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $
25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $
26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $
28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $
29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $
30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $
MAY
2 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios $
4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $
5– New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $
8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center
9 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $
11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $
12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $
13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $
AUGUST
11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * – SOLD OUT
# – w/Margo Cilker
† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen
% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride
^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland
@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday
$ w/Lydia Loveless
* w/ Tyler Childers