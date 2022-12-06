Drive-By Truckers Announce US Spring Tour

Drive-By Truckers - Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Drive-By Truckers have announced a US spring tour. Headline dates get underway March 9, 2023, at Indianapolis IN’s The Vogue and then travel through mid-May.

Highlights include the band’s annual four-day “Heathen’s Homecoming” celebration at Athens, GA’s famed 40 Watt (March 29-April 1) as well as two-night stands at Saxapahaw, NC’s Haw River Ballroom (April 25-26), Washington DC’s 9:30 Club (April 29-20), New York City’s Bowery Ballroom (May 4-5), and Asheville, NC’s The Orange Peel (May 12-13). Tickets for all announced dates go on sale Friday, December 9 at 10 am (local).

The busy live schedule follows the recent release of Drive-By Truckers’ acclaimed 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, available everywhere now via ATO Records on limited edition vinyl, CD, and all digital formats. Welcome 2 Club XIII includes such recently released singles as “The Driver,” “Every Single Storied Flameout,” and the album’s swinging centerpiece, “Welcome 2 Club XIII,” all available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the latter track – which pays homage to the Muscle Shoals honky-tonk where founding members Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley got their start – is joined by an official music video.

Drive-By Truckers Tour Dates:

MARCH

9 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue #

10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall #

11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater #

12 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre #

14 – Iowa City, IA – Englert Theatre #

15 – Urbana, IL – The Canopy Club #

17 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall #

18 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant #

19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live #

21 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly #

23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater #

24 – Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre #

25 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater #

26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City #

29 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt †

30 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt %

31 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt ^

APRIL

1 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt @

20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Floridian Social Club $

21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room $

22 –Orlando, FL – Ace Café (Outdoors) $

23 – Columbia, SC – The Senate $

25 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

26 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom $

28 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island $

29 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club $

MAY

2 – Woodstock, NY – Levon Helm Studios $

4 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

5– New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom $

8 – Albany, NY – The Egg Performing Arts Center

9 – Munhall, PA – Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall $

11 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall $

12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

13 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel $

AUGUST

11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion * – SOLD OUT

# – w/Margo Cilker

† HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Model Citizen

% HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Hayride

^ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Camp Amped & Mercyland

@ HeAthen’s Homecoming w/Wednesday

$ w/Lydia Loveless

* w/ Tyler Childers