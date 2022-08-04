Duncan Laurence Looks For Hope In Emotional Memories On ‘Electric Life’

Duncan Laurence - Photo: CJ Harvey (Courtesy of Capitol Records)

Duncan Laurence is exploring the complexities of grief on his latest single “Electric Life,” available now via Capitol Records. The song, one of his most personal to yet, was created during a set of recording sessions with his fiancé Jordan Garfield – a fellow singer and songwriter – and producer Paul Phamous, known for his work with Nick Jonas and Frank Ocean, among others.

“In ‘Electric Life,’ I sing about a warm, loving and grateful feeling towards loved ones who have passed away,” Laurence explained in a statement. “It is a positive song about the transformation of deep sorrow into a feeling of hope. Delving into your memories like that probably comes closest to a brief visit to heaven and being there with all the ones you have lost.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duncan Laurence - Electric Life (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Laurence wanted the production on the track to contrast slightly with the lyrical context, while also calling back to his earlier musical releases – including the career-defining single “Arcade,” which has amassed over 10 billion global streams since it crowned the Dutch artist winner of the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

“It starts with piano, which is a reference to ‘Arcade,’ and then it explodes into this up-tempo pre-chorus,” he explains. “Electric Life” sonically draws influence from the likes of Elton John and Queen, drawing inspiration from the standout characteristics of seventies pop.

“You can sing about sad things,” Laurence continues. “But there has to be a little bit of sunshine poking through those big gray clouds.”

“Arcade” itself was born out of an instance of intense grief. Laurence wrote the track nearly six years ago based on the story of a family friend who died before the love of her life could say goodbye to her.

“That was a very tragic story, I always have that in the back of my mind,” the singer told Flaunt last year.

“Music’s been my remedy ever since I was young,” he added. “Music was my safe haven, it allowed me to be me. My dream truly is to make music and hopefully help people that are in the same situation I was when I was young. Hopefully through music, what music did for me, comfort them and help them a little bit.”

Stream or purchase “Electric Life.”