Dylan Enlists Bastille’s Dan Smith For Bold New Single ‘Liar Liar’

Currently one of UK pop’s hottest properties, DYLAN returns with a new single “Liar Liar” featuring Bastille’s Dan Smith. Out now via Republic Records, the new track signifies the beginning of a thrilling new era for DYLAN, uniting her bold hooks with widescreen, stadium-filling production. You can watch the song’s official video below.

A track that builds steadily, “Liar Liar” signals a shift for DYLAN. The song arrives in a swell of orchestrated strings before clicking into a surging chorus that takes DYLAN’s vocals to new heights.

DYLAN and Dan Smith met while on the road for a recent tour, on which she supported Bastille across the UK. The pair formed a strong friendship, later working together during a writing stint at Decoy Studios in Suffolk, where “Liar Liar” came to fruition.

“We’d written 9 songs that week and I was convinced I’d burnt myself out,” explains DYLAN. “Dan arrived on the Friday morning and I presented the very last idea in my head, which was literally just the “liar liar liar liar” part of the song, and everything came to form quite quickly from there.

“Liar Liar” deals with deception from someone that you put your full trust in. When it came to recording the vocals, I very sheepishly suggested Dan recorded the second verse, just in case he wanted to be a part of it, which luckily he ended up doing! What is so lovely about this song is it was written a couple of months ago, in a matter of hours, with no pre-plan on it being a feature. Normally songs take huge amounts of time to see the light of day, but this one managed to slip through the cracks very quickly, with one of my favourite artists being a part of it.”

Speaking about his collaboration with DYLAN, Dan Smith of Bastille adds: “I had the best, best time making this song with DYLAN and everyone. We were all dancing ‘round the studio like idiots the whole day, it was well fun (I’m not a dancing round the studio kind of person).”

The track is supported by a video directed by Charlie Sarsfield (Unknown Studios) and was shot in Nashville towards the end of DYLAN’s time in North America this summer.

“I’d been in America touring with Ed Sheeran for a couple of months and luckily Dan was also out there touring, so it seemed fitting to meet him in Nashville and film the music video.” notes DYLAN. “Nashville is a wicked place with so much personality, and the video ended up being exactly what the director, Dan and I had been discussing in a matter of weeks.

“I guess the video is telling two kinds of stories, mine is of love and broken trust, and I will leave Dan’s up for interpretation. Of course, I have my version of his back story but it’s more fun for me to see what other people think. In true Dylan style, it was extremely chaotic, and I’m so glad you get to see it.”

