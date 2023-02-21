Dylan Shares Powerful New Single ‘Every Heart But Mine’

Dylan - Photo: Lillie Eiger/Republic Records

UK pop’s hottest prospect, Dylan kickstarts her year with the release of a new single, “Every Heart But Mine”. The track is a powerful display of community and empowerment, with Dylan being supported by an all-star choir of Cat Burns, Rachel Chinouriri, Mae Muller, Sody and Beren Olivia.

The choir on “Every Heart But Mine” was formed when Dylan approached some of her peers to tell them face to face about the message of the song. Cat Burns, Rachel Chinoriri, Mae Muller and Sody all agreed to add their vocals to the chorus; assisting Dylan in building a platform for every artist to rise up, support each other and grow together. You can check the track out below.

Every Heart But Mine

“I have been waiting for this song to come out forever because for me, it is the biggest confidence booster of a lyric.” explains Dylan. “I think the song has many meanings behind it. I see it as a reference to love, as a reference to career moves and as a ‘you have no idea what i’m capable of’ feeling.

I felt like there was something missing in the track, so I invited some of my favourite artists that I’d been hanging out with – who all happen to be incredible women – to sing harmonies and backing vocals on the song. It was everything the track needed.”

“Every Heart But Mine” arrives ahead of a new, Live Deluxe edition of her acclaimed debut mixtape The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn, due for release this Friday (February 24) and featuring live music from her sold out October headline show at the iconic KOKO in London.

Speaking about releasing the live edition of the mixtape, Dylan notes: “I think it’s fairly obvious how much I love playing live given how many shows I do, it’s hard to drag me off the stage and I would be playing 3 hour sets if I had the chance. I think live shows are at the heart of music so I’ve been waiting to release live versions of my music for ages, my KOKO headline gig felt like exactly the right moment to capture these songs. Hearing songs live brings the stories to life, and I love them more than anything.”

Dylan will hit the road in North America this Spring, supporting Ed Sheeran on his upcoming stadium tour starting May 6 in Arlington, TX at the AT&T Stadium. The tour will make stops in 13 cities including Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and New York. You won’t want to miss Dylan performing these pop anthems to stadium sized crowds.

Pre-order The Greatest Thing I’d Never Learn (deluxe edition).

DYLAN – Live Dates:

EUROPE:

February 23: Trix, Antwerp BE – SOLD OUT

February 24: La Maroquinerie, Paris FR – SOLD OUT

February 25: Melkweg, Amsterdam NL – SOLD OUT

February 27: Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Cologne DE – SOLD OUT

February 28: Gretchen, Berlin DE – SOLD OUT

US / CA: (*w/ Ed Sheeran)

May 6: AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX*

May 10: Mohawk, Austin TX

May 13: NRG Stadium, Houston TX*

May 16: Popscene at Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco CA

May 17: The Moroccan Lounge, Los Angeles CA – SOLD OUT

May 20: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa FL*

May 27: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta GA*

May 30: Exit/In, Nashville TN

May 31: The Basement, Columbus OH

June 1: Top Cats, Cincinnati OH

June 3: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia PA*

June 6: Velvet Underground, Toronto ON

June 7: Baby’s All Right – Brooklyn NY

June 10: Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford NJ*