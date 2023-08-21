Eddie Vedder Announces Two Seattle Shows At Beneroya Hall

Eddie Vedder - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam fame has announced two new concert dates for October 2023. Coming on the heels of his September 30 headlining set at Ohana Festival, these shows will take place Monday, October 23 and Tuesday, October 24 at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.

Vedder will be returning to the solo stage to raise support for EB Research Partnership (EBRP). All proceeds from the shows will be donated to EBRP, an organization Jill Vedder and Eddie Vedder founded with a group of parents in 2010 to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

A special ticket pre-sale for both concerts begins today (August 21) for current Ten Club members who were active as of Sunday, August 20.

Public tickets will only be available through Ticketmaster Registration. Ticketmaster Registration opens today at 10am PT and closes Tuesday, August 22 at 5pm PT.

Vedder, Foo Fighters, and The Killers will headline Ohana Festival 2023. The festival will return to the picturesque Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, between September 29 and October 1.

The Killers will top the bill on the opening night, closing out the festival’s first day following sets from HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, and more. Eddie Vedder will headline on the second day, alongside appearances from The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Goose, and others.

Foo Fighters will then wrap up the weekender on October 1, joined by Pretenders, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, and more.

Ohana Festival was founded by Vedder in 2106 and has boasted performances from the likes of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, Stevie Nicks, and more over the years. Last year, Variety called the event “the best-curated boutique festival in America.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, plus participating charities like Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

