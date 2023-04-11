Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, And The Killers To Headline Ohana Festival 2023

Eddie Vedder – Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, and The Killers will headline Ohana Festival 2023, it has been confirmed today (April 11).

The festival will return to the picturesque Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, between September 29 and October 1.

The Killers will top the bill on the opening night, closing out the festival’s first day following sets from HAIM, Father John Misty, Japanese Breakfast, and more. Eddie Vedder – the festival’s founder – will headline on the second day, alongside appearances from The Chicks, The War On Drugs, Goose, and others.

Foo Fighters will then wrap up the weekender on October 1, joined by Pretenders, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Backseat Lovers, and more.

Tickets for Ohana Festival 2023 are available via a special Ten Club pre-sale now, with an SMS pre-sale opening at 10am PT on Thursday (April 13) – fans can sign up for the latter here now. Any remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 12pm PT on Thursday, with three-day and one-day general admission and VIP tickets, three-day VIP+ tickets, and layaway plans on offer. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the official Ohana Festival 2023 website.

Ohana Festival was founded by Vedder in 2106 and has boasted performances from the likes of Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Strokes, Mumford & Sons, Stevie Nicks, and more over the years. Last year, Variety called the event “the best-curated boutique festival in America.”

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Doheny State Beach Foundation and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, plus participating charities like Surfrider Foundation – South OC Chapter, WSL PURE, Unidos South OC, Los Cerritos Wetlands Land Trust, Rob Machado Foundation, Everytown Gun Control, Music Preserves, Sea Legacy, and more.

As well as the music line-up, this year’s edition of the festival will feature the one-of-a-kind area within the festival dubbed The Cove, which combines the power of music and activism and will host thought-provoking panel discussions from leading conservationists, environmentalists, researchers, and professional surfers on the Storyteller’s Stage. The area is also home to an art gallery curated by Charles R. Adler, where an expansive collection of unique pieces around music, surf, skate, and activism will be showcased.

Alongside Ohana Festival 2023, Foo Fighters has also confirmed details of six new headline shows to take place on either side of the festival. The band, who will return to the stage in May for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, have added stops in Spokane, WA, Salt Lake City, UT, Stateline, NV, Virginia Beach, VA, Phoenix, AZ, and El Paso, TX, between August and October. For more information and ticket details, visit the band’s official website.

View the full Ohana Festival 2023 line-up on its official website.