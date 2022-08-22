Eddie Vedder Announces Additional Live Dates With Earthlings

Eddie Vedder - Photo: Danny Clinch

If Eddie Vedder fans didn’t already have their hands full with a new Pearl Jam live album and upcoming tour, Vedder’s new solo touring band The Earthlings have also added new dates to see them live this year.

On the heels of headlining a night of Vedder’s own star-studded three-day pacific coast charity-focused music festival in California, the side-project The Earthlings will play the Vino Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, CA on October 5, and at the Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, NV on October 7.

All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration, which is open now through Tuesday, August 23rd at 5 pm PT. The Verified Fan Onsale begins Friday, August 26th at 10 am local time. Fans can register on the official site.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder formed his new live outfit in 2021 to support the solo album of the same name – his first solo effort since 2011’s Ukelele Music – which received praise from critics and fans alike.

The band is something of a supergroup, consisting of the core group who created the album: drummer Chad Smith (of the Red Hot Chili Peppers), keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer (who has performed with both Pearl Jam and RHCP), bassist Chris Chaney (currently of Jane’s Addiction), and guitarist Andrew Watt, who produced the album and will produce Pearl Jam’s next effort. The album also featured some impressive guest appearances by musical royalty Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Ringo Starr.

Eddie Vedder - Long Way (Live At Ohana / 2021)

Vedder gave the group its live premiere at the 2021 Ohana Festival and followed that with a short winter tour with a guest appearance and tour support from Tony Award-winning Irish musician Glen Hasard, of The Frames and The Swell Season. The band played setlists made up of material from Earthling, as well as fan favorites from Pearl Jam, a smattering of Vedder’s other side project music, and a healthy dose of cover songs as any Pearl Jam fan might expect.

Before the Earthling dates in October, Vedder will hit the stage with Pearl Jam for a North American tour for the month of September, starting in Canada and ending in Colorado.

Pearl Jam has also released a new music video for “Quick Escape,” in celebration of their new Gigatron Live Edition, an 11-track live album from their 2021 tour.

