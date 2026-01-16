Ella Mai Shares New Single And Video, ‘100’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Ella Mai has shared her new single “100,” continuing the build toward her third studio album Do You Still Love Me?, arriving February 6th. Produced by Mustard and Keanu Beats, the new track explores what it means to be a supportive partner.

“Love ain’t never fifty/fifty,” Ella sings on the chorus. “Baby, even if you only got/Twenty for my eighty/Ain’t no maybe/We’ll make it to a hunnid/If I got forty for your sixty/You’ll stick with me/We’ll make it to a hunnid.”

Mai also released the official music video for “100,” directed by Yussef Haridy and Logan Fields. The clip sees her in sunglasses and a fur coat inside a sleek casino. She joins a game of Blackjack, with Mustard appearing as the dealer, before it’s revealed that she and her partner have already planned to hustle their win.

Ella Mai - 100 (Official Music Video)

Ella first gave fans a special preview of “100” during her recent run of intimate shows, performing the song acoustically in Los Angeles. The U.S. leg of her Did You Miss Me? Anniversary Tour saw her reuniting with fans in the type of intimate venues that defined the early days of her career.

“100” follows recent offerings “Little Things” and “Tell Her,” setting the tone for the Do You Still Love Me? era. Ella released the official music video for “Little Things” following the one-year anniversary of her 3 EP, while “Tell Her” pulled inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s “Say My Name.”

Reflecting on her growth as an artist ahead of the upcoming album, Mai told Essence: “At 24, you think you’re grown, but you’re actually still so young. What’s important to you at 24 and what’s important to you at 30 is very different. I just want to make sure whatever I put out, if I listen to it in 10 years, I’m still proud of it.”

Listen to Ella Mai’s “100” now.