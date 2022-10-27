Elvis Costello Announces Four-Day ‘Elvis In Iceland’ Event For May 2023

Elvis Costello - Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Elvis Costello, in partnership with Dreamcatcher Events has announced ‘Elvis In Iceland’, an immersive four-day musical adventure set for May 25-29, 2023 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Fans of all ages are invited to join Costello – accompanied by longtime musical associate Steve Nieve, with very special guest Nick Lowe – for four days and nights of live music and much more, all while exploring the many wonders of Iceland, from gushing geysers, picturesque waterfalls, and historical sites to Reykjavik’s finest restaurants and top concert venues.

Registrations for ‘Elvis In Iceland’ are available now exclusively at a 10% discount is available now through December 25 (Promo Code: ICELAND). In addition, a personal invitation from Costello is streaming now on YouTube. You can watch it below.

All registrations include an intimate, once-in-a-lifetime private performance by Costello and Nieve, exclusively for Elvis In Iceland guests, as well as prime seats for a major concert at Reykjavik’s renowned Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Centre, set for May 28. Along with 4-star accommodations at the luxurious Grand Hotel Reykjavik, all guests will take part in exclusive Q&A sessions with Costello and Lowe and receive a very special photo opportunity with Costello, Lowe, and Nieve as well as a limited-edition event poster signed by all three artists.

In addition, all ‘Elvis In Iceland’ guests will enjoy first-class meals at some of Iceland’s top dining establishments; a full-day Golden Circle tour of Iceland’s national parks; a half-day visit to Iceland’s breathtaking Sky Lagoon geothermal spa; and a sightseeing tour of Reykjavik highlighted by the state-of-the-art virtual experience, FlyOver Iceland. As if all that weren’t enough, Elvis In Iceland will showcase some of the country’s own leading musicians, including concerts by acclaimed folk trio, Systur (recently seen representing Iceland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy).

“For many years I’ve been thinking to myself, ‘When am I going to get to come back to Reykjavik? When am I going to come back to Iceland and play for you all again?’” says Elvis Costello. “Well, it seems that May 2023, marks the time when I will return! I will be there with Steve Nieve, a huge stack of songs, and many stories to tell you on my Elvis in Iceland trip. I’ll look forward to seeing you then.”

