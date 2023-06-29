Eurovision Icon Netta Returns With Summer-Ready Pop Anthem ‘Everything’

Netta - Photo: Courtesy of Hollywood Records

Israeli pop star and 2018 Eurovision winner Netta recently returned to the competition’s stage to perform a cover of “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record),” and now she’s following up with a new original song. “Everything,” a disco-pop track with summer-ready vibes, via Hollywood Records.

The lyrics find Netta telling off an ex about what they could’ve had. “You could’ve been my everything / All I wanna do is give you everything / Baby, stop the car, go back, I want everything / No, you had to go and fuck up everything, everything.” Co-written with AJR and Zara Larsson, the track is clearly born from a love of pop music.

The video for the song was filmed in NYC, and features Netta and a team of dancers moving across the city in a series of colorful outfits. The video reflected real life when Netta recently performed at NYC’s Hudson Yards for the 2023 PRIDE kick-off event: Stonewall Day Unplugged. She additionally performed at this year’s PRIDE LIVE Stonewall Day Celebration along with headliner Christina Aguilera, and will perform at several more PRIDE events this year, including EuroPride 2023 in Malta on September 7th.

Netta first gained an international audience following her performance and subsequent win at Eurovision 2018 with the song “Toy,” marking Israel’s fourth total Eurovision win and first since 1998. She has since released her Goody Bag EP along with a number of singles and appeared on programs like NBC’s Today and NPR’s Morning Edition to share her work.

Her next step will be bringing “Everything” to cities in Europe this Summer and the US in the Fall. Visit the official artist site for tour details and view the itinerary below.

Wonderful and Great Tour Dates

Friday, September 1st – London, UK – The Garage

Saturday, September 2nd – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg (upstairs)

Monday, September 4th – Berlin, Germany – Lido

Tuesday, September 5th – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

Thursday, September 7 th – Valletta, Malta – EuroPride 2023

Tuesday, November 7th, Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

Wednesday, November 8th – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thursday, November 9th – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Saturday, November 11th – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

Tuesday, November 14th – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Wednesday, November 15th – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

Thursday, November 16th – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Friday, November 17th – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

