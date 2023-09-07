Fall Out Boy Announces ‘So Much For (2our) Dust” North American Dates For 2024

Fall Out Boy - Photo: Pamela Littky

Due to overwhelming demand, Fall Out Boy’s worldwide “So Much For (Tour) Dust” tour will continue next year with the announcement of “So Much For (2our) Dust,” a 20+ date run across the United States.

“So Much For (2our) Dust,” presented by Live Nation, will kick off February 28, 2024 in Portland, OR and travel through cities including Seattle, Austin, Orlando, Baltimore, and Nashville before concluding April 6, 2024 in Minneapolis, MN. The trek also includes a stop at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden on March 22, 2024.

Shop the best of Fall Out Boy’s discography on vinyl and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Eat World will join So Much For (2our) Dust on all dates as special guests. The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run. Visit Fall Out Boy’s official website for further information on all the dates. The news follows the August 6 conclusion of “So Much For (Tour) Dust’s” initial North American run, which kicked off June 21 with a sold out, epic hometown show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and was dubbed “the loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had” by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Each show also included the use of a Magic 8 Ball to surprise fans with a performance of a Fall Out Boy song that had never played live before, which became one of the most buzzed about topics of the summer, igniting fans across social media – and spawning a trend on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of views – to determine what songs might be coming next.

“So Much For (Tour) Dust” has proven to be another career display of Fall Out Boy’s renowned live performance prowess, featuring multiple sold-out dates; four stadiums shows (Fenway Park in Boston, Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, two nights at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles); special guests; unforgettable production, visual effects and pyrotechnics; and widespread praise from fans and critics alike:

The Tampa Bay Times said “In a dazzling concert packed with Fall Out Boy songs new and old, the band proved why they still have the hearts of pop-punk lovers of all ages.” The Boston Globe enthused “At Fenway, Fall Out Boy bring the fireworks.” Exclaim said “When they took the stage, Fall Out Boy immediately showed they’re in the upper echelon of modern rock performers alongside the likes of Weezer, Green Day and Foo Fighters.”

The UK and European leg of “So Much For (Tour) Dust” kicks off October 17 in Warsaw, Poland and concludes November 8 in Berlin, Germany, with multiple dates (Munich, Paris, Amsterdam, Leeds, Manchester, Cardiff) already sold out. The band will continue performing for fans around the world this year with a recently announced December 6 date in Bangkok as well as multiple cities (Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane) across Australia as part of the Good Things Festival from December 1-3.

Fall Out Boy – “So Much For (2our) Dust” – 2024 Dates:

Wednesday, February 28: Portland, OR, Moda Center

Friday, March 1: Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, March 3: Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 4: Anaheim, CA, Honda Center

Thursday, March 7: Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Friday, March 8: Austin, TX, Moody Center

Monday, March 11: Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

Wednesday, March 13: Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Friday, March 15: Orlando, FL, Amway Center

Saturday, March 16: Jacksonville, FL, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, March 19: Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

Wednesday, March 20, Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

Friday, March 22: New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

Sunday, March 24: Albany, NY, MVP Arena

Tuesday, March 26: Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Wednesday, March 27: Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena

Friday, March 29: Columbus, OH, Schottenstein Center

Saturday, March 30: Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

Sunday, March 31: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, April 2: Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

Wednesday, April 3: Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

Friday. April 5: Omaha, NE, CHI, Health Center Arena

Saturday, April 6: Minneapolis, MN, Target Center.

Shop the best of Fall Out Boy’s discography on vinyl and more.