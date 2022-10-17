Fats Domino Honored With Street Renaming In His Beloved New Orleans

Fats Domino - Photo: Courtesy of Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The hallowed pianist, singer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Antoine “Fats” Domino has had a street renamed in his honor in his beloved home city of New Orleans.

ABC News has reported that a ceremony took place on Saturday (15), with Domino’s family in attendance, at what was previously known as Caffin Street, in the Lower 9th Ward. It will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. “He wouldn’t believe that this would really be happening,” said his daughter, Andrea Domino Brimmer. “You know, he was so humble.

“They love him here in the community, especially in the Lower 9, where he was born and raised,” she went on. “He was loyal to his roots. He could have lived anywhere in the country, but he wanted to stay here in New Orleans. He loved New Orleans and this is showing that the people love him back. They’re loving him back.”

Another of Fats’ daughters, Antoinette Domino Smith, added: “He loved New Orleans. He loved everything about New Orleans. And even when Hurricane Katrina was approaching he wouldn’t leave. So we’re just really honored that the community is acknowledging him in this way.” The star was born in the city to a French Creole family in 1928, and lived there all his life, in the Lower 9th Ward where he was raised, and where he is now immortalized.

In true New Orleans style, the second line celebration had the Stooges Brass Band leading a community parade in front of Domino’s publishing house. Another favorite son of the Crescent City of more recent vintage, trumpeter, singer, and actor Kermit Ruffins, performed, as did Al “Carnival Time” Johnson, Al “Little Fats” Jackson, and Domino’s grandson, Antoine Domino Jr. After amassing career record sales estimated at 110 million, Domino died in 2017 of natural causes, aged 89.

