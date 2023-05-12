Feid Returns With Electrifying New Single ‘Mxfix G5’

Feid - Photo: Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW

Feid has released a new single “Mxfix G5” as his global partnership with Sprite Limelight kicks off.

The partnership was announced last week via Universal Music Latino and Sprite’s channels. The hypnotic new cut was produced by Ryan Tedder and Wain. The track arrived alongside an accompanying video, part of Sprite’s Limelight Season 2.

Feid - MXfiX G5 (Official Video) | Sprite Limelight Season 2

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Last month, Feid released “Niña Bonita” alongside legendary global dancehall artist Sean Paul. “Niña Bonita” is a song about a man that falls in love with a woman, even after he told himself to never fall in love. Check out the accompanying music video below.

ADVERTISEMENT

The track arrived at a very exciting time for Feid. Premios Heat, also known as the Heat Latin Music Awards, unveiled their 2023 nominees, and the news was first reported exclusively on Billboard.

This year, Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny lead the pack with six nominations each. According to Billboard, “three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.”

Feid is nominated in the following categories: Best Male Artist; Best Urban Artist; Best Video for “Le Pido a Dios”; Best Collaboration for “Hey Mor” with Ozuna and “La Inocente” with Mora; and Song of the Year for “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo.”

Also in April, Feid continued scorching run to the top of Latin music with his latest single, “Classy 101.” The track features rising sensation Young Miko.

This new single arrived only two weeks after the successful release of “Remix Exclusivo,” which became Feid’s second highest debut on Spotify with over 2.1M first day streams. Feid remains busy conquering the world as his tour, FERXXO Nitro Jam, wraps its run in Latin America and sets sights on North America (this month) and Europe (July 2023).

Buy or stream “MXFIX G5.”