Feid Shares Another Thrilling New Single, ‘Vente Conmigo’

Feid is back with another Earth-shattering new single, this time in the form of “Vente Conmigo.” On the dembow-inspired track, smooth synths and gliding percussion provides a perfect backdrop for Feid’s infectious vocals. Check out the track below.

Last time we heard new music from Feid was in May, when he released a new single “Mxfix G5,” celebrating the kick off of his global partnership with Sprite Limelight.

The partnership was announced in May via Universal Music Latino and Sprite’s channels. The hypnotic cut was produced by Ryan Tedder and Wain. The track arrived alongside an accompanying video, part of Sprite’s Limelight Season 2.

In April, Feid released “Niña Bonita” alongside legendary global dancehall artist Sean Paul. “Niña Bonita” is a song about a man that falls in love with a woman, even after he told himself to never fall in love.

In a March profile with Billboard, Feid granted access to the inner-workings of his rapid rise, reflecting on his success and where he wants to see his career go. “It was very special to go to the shows and see people dressed as me with green clothes, white glasses and even a gold tooth…After the first show, I told my team, ‘Look carefully at this stage because, God willing, we will never have people as close as we do now. We will have them further and further away,” he said. Now, just five months later, those fans have certainly gotten further away. Feid is playing bigger venues than ever before.

The Billboard story also outlines his rise, with author Jessica Roiz writing, “Feid made his major-label debut with the Balvin-featuring ‘Que Raro,’ which became his first Billboard chart entry, debuting and peaking at No. 26 on Latin Digital Song Sales and peaking at No. 16 on Latin Rhythm Airplay in 2016.”

Feid reflected on that break, saying, “Today, I highly value that moment that Balvin gave me — the spotlight in which he put me, the type of song it was…It was super cool for my career, for my life, for everything I have been building. There are still people who tell me that they followed me or discovered me with ‘Que Raro.’ ”

