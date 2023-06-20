Feid Adds Final Surprise Date In Puerto Rico To Conclude US Tour

Feid - Photo courtesy of Live Nation

Latin music sensation Feid has announced that he will be bringing his electrifying live performance at the prestigious Coliseum in Puerto Rico (often referred to as the ‘Choliseo’) to conclude his successful sold out US. Tour – the “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground.” The new show will take place this Friday, June 23.

The general on-sale for Feid’s specially-announced Puerto Rico show is currently underway, but is already close to selling out at the time of writing. The “Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground” has reached 30 cities, with the itinerary including multiple shows in NYC, Miami, and Los Angeles, as well as Toronto, Canada. The immense demand to see Feid live during this vital moment in his career led to a 90% sold out mark for the North America tour and a full sold out of both his shows in Spain, in Madrid and Barcelona.

Last week, the Latin Music superstar conquered New York City for an unforgettable two-night showing at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, on his US tour.

With more than 11,000 fans in attendance across both nights, Feid electrified NYC with thousands of frantic fans dressed in green racing to the arena to witness a mesmerizing performance filled with lights, confetti, flashing screens, and even a monster truck on stage.

Last month, Feid released a new single “Mxfix G5” to kick off his Sprite Limelight partnership. The partnership was announced earlier in May via Universal Music Latino and Sprite’s channels. The hypnotic new cut was produced by One Republic’s Ryan Tedder and Wain. The track arrived alongside an accompanying video, part of Sprite’s Limelight Season 2.

In April, Feid ALSO released “Niña Bonita” alongside legendary global dancehall artist Sean Paul. “Niña Bonita” is a song about a man that falls in love with a woman, even after he told himself to never fall in love.

