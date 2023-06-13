Photos: Feid Paints New York City Green With Madison Square Garden Shows

Feid - Photo: Karl Walter/Billboard via Getty Images

Feid conquered New York City for an unforgettable two-night showing at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, with his highly anticipated and electric Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground tour.

With more than 11,000 fans in attendance across both nights, Feid electrified NYC with thousands of frantic fans dressed in green racing to the arena to witness a mesmerizing performance filled with lights, confetti, flashing screens, and even a monster truck on stage.

The NYC shows became that much more memorable as the legendary DJ Premier graced the stage both nights for the presentation of “Le Pido A DIOS.” The second night of the show featured emerging artist Young Miko alongside Feid on stage to sing the ringing international hit single, “Classy 101.” Additionally, the Empire State Building was lit up green to celebrate the two-night coronation.

Last month, Feid released a new single “Mxfix G5” to kick off his Sprite Limelight partnership. The partnership was announced earlier in May via Universal Music Latino and Sprite’s channels. The hypnotic new cut was produced by Ryan Tedder and Wain. The track arrived alongside an accompanying video, part of Sprite’s Limelight Season 2.

In April, Feid released “Niña Bonita” alongside legendary global dancehall artist Sean Paul. “Niña Bonita” is a song about a man that falls in love with a woman, even after he told himself to never fall in love.

The track arrived at a very exciting time for Feid. Premios Heat, also known as the Heat Latin Music Awards, unveiled their 2023 nominees, and the news was first reported exclusively on Billboard.

This year, Karol G, Feid, and Bad Bunny lead the pack with six nominations each. According to Billboard, “three new categories have been added to the coveted awards show this year including best content, music platform, DJ of the year and song of the year. Additionally, the LosHeat.TV trending artist award returns for a second consecutive year, recognizing the talent with the most engagement on the Premios Heat platforms.”

