Finger Eleven Embarks On Greatest Hits North American Tour
The band has also shared a career-spanning best of compliation, with a vinyl edition coming later this summer
Multi-platinum-selling band Finger Eleven has announced details of its Greatest Hits North American tour, which will being in August.
Following a standalone date in Beaumont, AB, yesterday (June 17), the group will hit the road in Barrie, ON, on August 4, continuing across Canada and the US for much of August and September. After a break in October, it will then reignite the tour for a handful of dates in November, wrapping up in North Battleford, SK, on November 28.
“I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road,” frontman Scott Anderson said in a press release. “This time, we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”
Tickets are on sale now. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Finger Eleven’s official website. More tour dates are expected to be announced this summer.
The tour news coincides with the release of the band’s first-ever retrospective collection, Greatest Hits. Available now on CD and digital formats, the 12-track compilation includes the new single “Together Right,” plus the multi-platinum hit “Paralyzer” and the Juno-nominated “One Thing,” alongside chart-toppers like “Falling On” and “Living In A Dream.” The new album also treats fans to a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome To The Machine,” which has long been a staple of the band’s live set.
A limited edition Blue Smoke pressing of Greatest Hits will be available exclusively via Finger Eleven’s official website and Craft Recordings, while indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP. The vinyl edition will be released on August 25.
Last month, Finger Eleven shared the official music video for “Together Right,” which opened in a factory, as uniformly-dressed workers move like cogs in a machine. But it soon becomes clear that not everyone is happy in their monotonous existence.
“The video takes place in a world where everything is the same,” explained lead guitarist James Black. “Efficiency and conformity are mistaken for unity. But real connection, between two people, is WAY more powerful than people idly following a routine.”
Buy or stream Greatest Hits. View Finger Eleven’s tour itinerary below.
Aug 4 – Barrie, ON – Allandale Station Park
Aug 6 – Regina, SK – Outdoor Stage, Queen City Ex
Aug 9 – Saskatoon, SK – Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage, Saskatoon Prairieland Park
Aug 11 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place
Aug 18 – Cold Lake, AB – Cold Lake Exhibition Park
Aug 20 – West Vancouver, BC – Ambleside Park
Sep 2 – Omaha, NE – Lot 2 @ CHNI Center
Sep 3 – Moline, IL – Rust Belt
Sep 6 – Detroit, MI – District 142
Sep 9 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Sep 11 – Joliet, IL – The Forge
Sep 12 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center
Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live
Sep 16 – Camden, NJ – MMR*B&Q
Nov 20 – Cranbrook, BC – Key City Theatre
Nov 24 – Camrose, AB – Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre
Nov 28 – North Battleford, SK – Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts