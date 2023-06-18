Finger Eleven Embarks On Greatest Hits North American Tour

Finger Eleven – Photo: Courtesy of Craft Recordings

Multi-platinum-selling band Finger Eleven has announced details of its Greatest Hits North American tour, which will being in August.

Following a standalone date in Beaumont, AB, yesterday (June 17), the group will hit the road in Barrie, ON, on August 4, continuing across Canada and the US for much of August and September. After a break in October, it will then reignite the tour for a handful of dates in November, wrapping up in North Battleford, SK, on November 28.

“I’m excited to share that F11 is finally getting back on the road,” frontman Scott Anderson said in a press release. “This time, we’re hitting both Canada and the US, including places we haven’t been in years. We can’t wait to start making noise again. See you out there!”

Tickets are on sale now. For more details and to purchase tickets, visit Finger Eleven’s official website. More tour dates are expected to be announced this summer.

The tour news coincides with the release of the band’s first-ever retrospective collection, Greatest Hits. Available now on CD and digital formats, the 12-track compilation includes the new single “Together Right,” plus the multi-platinum hit “Paralyzer” and the Juno-nominated “One Thing,” alongside chart-toppers like “Falling On” and “Living In A Dream.” The new album also treats fans to a previously unreleased cover of Pink Floyd’s “Welcome To The Machine,” which has long been a staple of the band’s live set.

A limited edition Blue Smoke pressing of Greatest Hits will be available exclusively via Finger Eleven’s official website and Craft Recordings, while indie record stores will carry an exclusive Yellow Marble variant. Meanwhile, fans can pick up a collectible version of the CD featuring unique packaging at Walmart, along with a Walmart-exclusive Purple Smoke LP. The vinyl edition will be released on August 25.

Last month, Finger Eleven shared the official music video for “Together Right,” which opened in a factory, as uniformly-dressed workers move like cogs in a machine. But it soon becomes clear that not everyone is happy in their monotonous existence.

“The video takes place in a world where everything is the same,” explained lead guitarist James Black. “Efficiency and conformity are mistaken for unity. But real connection, between two people, is WAY more powerful than people idly following a routine.”

Buy or stream Greatest Hits. View Finger Eleven’s tour itinerary below.

Aug 4 – Barrie, ON – Allandale Station Park

Aug 6 – Regina, SK – Outdoor Stage, Queen City Ex

Aug 9 – Saskatoon, SK – Kickin’ Horse Saloon Stage, Saskatoon Prairieland Park

Aug 11 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

Aug 18 – Cold Lake, AB – Cold Lake Exhibition Park

Aug 20 – West Vancouver, BC – Ambleside Park

Sep 2 – Omaha, NE – Lot 2 @ CHNI Center

Sep 3 – Moline, IL – Rust Belt

Sep 6 – Detroit, MI – District 142

Sep 9 – Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Fest

Sep 11 – Joliet, IL – The Forge

Sep 12 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center

Sep 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverfront Live

Sep 16 – Camden, NJ – MMR*B&Q

Nov 20 – Cranbrook, BC – Key City Theatre

Nov 24 – Camrose, AB – Jeanne & Peter Lougheed Performing Arts Centre

Nov 28 – North Battleford, SK – Dekker Centre for the Performing Arts