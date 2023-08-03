Finneas Announces Debut Solo Show In London

Finneas - Photo: Kristy Sparrow/Global Images for Global Citizen

Finneas has announced his debut UK show later this month. The musician will be performing a one-off show at London’s Electric Ballroom on August 30, just a few days after he is expected to join his sister Billie Eilish for her UK headline festival shows at Reading and Leeds. Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday (August 4) at 10am.

Finneas recently spoke to NME about his musical relationship with his sister – as well as his own endeavors – back in 2021, when he released his debut album Optimist.

“I like working with anyone that you could list that I’ve worked with,” Finneas said. “I haven’t had a terrible experience working with anybody. But I think just the intimacy of a relationship with a sibling is impossible to replicate or duplicate.”

In late 2022, Finneas revealed that he was recovering from surgery on his collarbone, after “demolishing” it – and suffering a radial head fracture to his right elbow – in an electric bike accident. Fortunately, however, he did not have to miss the final dates of Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” tour.

In related news, Billie Eilish features in the first episode of “Billions Club: The Series,” from Spotify, which features artists celebrating the career milestone of surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Just two years after she first released Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish is kicking off the series to celebrate the album’s title track entering into Billions Club. Fans can tune in as Billie prepares a poolside snack for her beloved pitbull, Shark, using all of the Billions Club plaques she’s received to date including the ones for her hit tracks “lovely (with Khalid),” “when the party’s over,” “bad guy,” “everything i wanted,” and “ocean eyes.”

Earlier this week, it was also announced that Eilish and Finneas officially received a diamond certified single. On Monday (July 31), the singer took to Instagram to express her excitement of her 2019 smash hit, “Bad Guy,” receiving the Recording Industry Association of America’s highest honor.

