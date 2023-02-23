Florence + The Machine’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ Musical Set To Premiere In 2024

Florence Welch - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Florence + The Machine frontwoman Florence Welch’s forthcoming The Great Gatsby musical adaptation is set to premiere on Broadway next year.

Entitled Gatsby, the show will premiere at Harvard University’s American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, according to Rolling Stone.

Welch is collaborating with producer Thomas Bartlett, who records music as Doveman. It will be directed by Rachel Chavkin while Sonya Tayeh will be responsible for the choreography.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favourite lines in literature,” she previously said of the new project in a statement in 2021.

“Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to [F. Scott] Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

Gatsby isn’t the first time Welch has worked on a Fitzgerald project. In 2013, she contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby film starring Leonardo DiCaprio with the track “Over The Love.” The soundtrack also featured Lana Del Rey‘s “Young And Beautiful.”

Meanwhile, Florence + The Machine will headline this year’s Rock En Seine alongside Billie Eilish, Placebo, The Chemical Brothers and The Strokes.

Eilish will be supported by Girl in Red, Tove Lo and Hannah Grae, while The Strokes will be joined by Foals, Angel Olsen, Wet Leg, The Murder Capital and Flavien Berger.

Placebo are headlining on August 25, with support from Fever Ray, Turnstile and Bertrand Belin. The Chemical Brothers and Florence + The Machine co-headline on August 26, with the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Tamino, Charlotte De Witte and Dry Cleaning also on the stacked bill. Many more names are set be added in due course.

The festival takes place in the heart of the French capital at Domaine National de Saint-Cloud between August 23 and August 27.

