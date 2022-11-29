Florence + The Machine Announce New UK And Ireland Dates

Florence + The Machine - Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Florence + The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their postponed UK and Ireland tour. The alt-pop icons led by Florence Welch were forced to cut short their run of 2022 gigs earlier this month after she broke her foot on-stage during a show at The O2 in London.

In a statement on social media, Welch shared that she’d unknowingly played the concert with the injury. “Please hang on to your tickets. We are working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year and we will let you know as soon as possible,” she wrote at the time.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Florence + The Machine and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher are confirmed to headline the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall, on August 9-13, 2023. Other acts announced for the event – which is also a surfing festival – include Little Simz, Four Tet, Bob Vylan and Example. The festival, which usually attracts about 50,000 people, is held at Watergate Bay and Fistral beach.

Back in October, Florence + the Machine unveiled a new remix of “Heaven is Here” from IDLES. “IDLES are one of my favorite bands and I’ve been wanting to work on something together for a while,” said Florence Welch.

“It might be strange for people to think but I see a lot of symbiosis in what we do in terms of live performance. Connection above all else. Joyful rage and togetherness. A lot of people wished that ‘Heaven Is Here’ was longer. And I think IDLES have done the perfect job at turning it into a much-demanded dance track that loses nothing of the hex at its heart.”

Also in October, Last week, Florence + The Machine released Dance Fever (Live at Madison Square Garden), a surprise new live album recorded at the band’s two sold out Madison Square Garden shows last month.

