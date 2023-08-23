Gaby Music Inks Deal With Universal Music Latino

Gaby Music - Photo: Courtesy of Universal Music Latino

Gaby Music, renowned producer and music engineer and winner of several Latin Grammy awards, has joined Universal Latin Music, marking an exciting chapter in his illustrious music career.

Hailing from Comerio, Puerto Rico, Gaby Music, whose real name is Juan Rivera, has made an indelible mark on the music industry over the past eight years. He began his journey collaborating with reggaeton artists like Zion & Lennox and Don Omar in 2015. Since then, he has worked with prominent names in the genre such as Anuel AA, Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Bad Bunny, Wisin & Yandel, and Natti Natasha, among others. His contribution to the mega-hit “Despacito” alongside Luis Fonsi is one of his most notable achievements to date.

In 2019, Gaby Music and his frequent collaborator Chris Jedi discovered and signed Lunay, a talented Latin artist, for whom they produced the successful album Epico. This album reached the top spot on the Billboard Latin Albums chart and has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify since its release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides his outstanding career as a producer, Gaby Music is a co-founder of the successful record label “La Familia,” which houses a lineup of talented artists such as Lunay, Bryant Myers, Chanell, and Juliito, as well as producers and artists Dímelo Ninow and Dulce como Candy.

Among Gaby Music’s notable accolades are several Latin Grammy awards, including “Song of the Year” in 2017 for his involvement in “Despacito,” and “Best Urban Song” in 2018 for his contribution to “Dura” by Daddy Yankee. In 2019 he won “Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year” from BMI. He also won big at Premio lo Nuestro with the “Urban Song of the Year” award for “Sin Pijama.” He was also honored with the “Producer They Always Mention” award at Premios Juventud 2020.

Gaby Music’s signing with Universal Music Latino marks a significant milestone in his career and underscores Universal’s commitment to working with the best talents in Latin music.

Check out Gaby Music Radio on Spotify.