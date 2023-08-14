George Benson Announces UK Tour For Summer 2024

George Benson - Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

George Benson has announced a UK tour for the summer tour, with the itinerary including two consecutive nights at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning guitarist and singer-songwriter will start his tour at Bournemouth International Centre on June 26, before playing at the Royal Albert Hall on June 28 and 29. He’ll then head to Scotland to play Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on July 1, and wrap up the five-date tour at Leeds First Direct Arena.

The soul legend will be supported by Tony-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico on all the dates. Tickets for all the shows go on sale at 9am on Friday, August 18.

As well as classics including, “Give Me The Night,” “Lady Love Me (One More Time),” “Turn Your Love Around,” “Inside Love,” “Never Give Up On A Good Thing,” and “In Your Eyes,” fans can expect to hear some new tunes during this series of shows.

Benson teased: “I can’t wait to return to the UK and share my music with my incredible fans. See you all soon!”

Benson’s most recent LP is 2020’s Weekend In London, which captures his intimate 2019 performance at the iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club.

The master guitarist has become renowned ability to “crossover” to different audiences throughout his career. As 1976’s Breezin’’ album took him to an enormous new audience beyond his jazz base, he told Sounds: “It’s just like languages. English may be my native language, but if I go to France, it would be wise for me to speak a little French.

“If I speak English to a French speaking audience, it comes out to them as gibberish. They don’t understand it, just as a broadbased audience doesn’t always understand jazz. So I mix it up a little. I speak a little French with my English. It doesn’t mean I’ve forgotten how to speak my native language fluently. I’m just communicating in a way that will be more easily understood.”

George Benson’s 2024 UK tour dates:

June 26 – Bournemouth International Centre

June 28 – London Royal Albert Hall

June 29 – London Royal Albert Hall

July 1 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

July 3 – Leeds First Direct Arena.

