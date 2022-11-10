George Harrison’s Tribute Film ‘Concert For George’ Returns To Theaters

George Harrison - Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Starting on November 29, Concert for George, the 2002 tribute concert for George Harrison at London’s Royal Albert Hall, will return to theaters to honor the film’s 20th anniversary.

The original concert took place on the first anniversary of Harrison’s passing. Organized by Olivia Harrison and Eric Clapton, the tribute concert features performances from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, members of Monty Python, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, and other prominent artists in rock music.

The film is being released by Abramorama, in association with Craft Recordings. The Dolby Atmos remaster of the live album is also now available on streaming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concert for George - 20th Anniversary One-Night-Only Global Theatrical Event (Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

In a press statement Olivia Harrison said, “A long time ago, imagining his ideal gig, George had said, ‘I could do something like that someday… [it’s] the perfect idea… I mean if I had a ‘special’ I would like to have a few people who mean something to me.’” She continued:

And he was right, he was so prescient and so right. It went from the sublime Ravi & Anoushka Shankar Orchestra to the ludicrous Monty Python. The most deep moving songs written by George, whose meanings were potentized by his absence, played with heart and soul by a core group of friends. It is a joy to be able to relive that incredible evening again, on a big screen, 20 years on.

Dhani Harrison added: “20 years ago, I stood on stage beside my father’s dearest friends and celebrated his life and music. It was one of the most beautiful things we could’ve done on that day to mark his passing. There was a lot of love involved in that show, which has been preserved in this Concert for George film. I hope you dig it.”

The critically acclaimed concert film won the Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video in 2004 with its tribute performances of George Harrison’s closest friends and disciples performing George’s own compositions.

Visit the official site for local screenings and ticket details.