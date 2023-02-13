Ghost Announces ‘Re-Imperatour USA’ Tour For Summer 2023
The band will be joined on the road by special guest Amon Amarth
Ghost has announced details of its summer 2023 American tour, dubbed “Re-Imperatour USA.”
The band is set to kick off the new run of dates in Concord, CA, on August 2, touring across the country until September 11, when it will wrap things up with a huge show at LA’s Kia Forum. It will be joined on the dates by special guest Amon Amarth.
Tickets for the 27-date tour will be available through Citi cardmembers’ and artists’ pre-sales from tomorrow (February 14). Following that, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (17) at 10am local time. For more details and to purchase, visit Ticketmaster.
The “Re-Imperatour USA” tour news follows Ghost holding its first-ever pop-up event at LA’s Whisky A Go Go venue earlier this month. “Metal Myths Presents: Ghost – Reverence & Resurrection” paid tribute to the classic 1969 era of Ghost, a band that didn’t actually form until almost four decades later.
The exhibit featured artifacts that had never been publicly displayed before, including the band’s 1960 costumes and ghoul masks, rare magazine covers, and more from a treasure trove of ephemera.
Meanwhile, Ghost also recently shared a new version of its track “Spillways,” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott. The new take on the song featured in Chapter 15 of Ghost’s long-running series of webisodes, with the installment in question documenting a karaoke session that goes awry in a spectacular and supernatural fashion.
Buy or stream IMPERA here. View Ghost’s tour itinerary below.
Aug 2 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Aug 4 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Aug 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest
Aug 7 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
Aug 8 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 14 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Aug 16 – Cincinatti, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sep 2 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Sep 3 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sep 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sep 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum