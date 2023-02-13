Ghost Announces ‘Re-Imperatour USA’ Tour For Summer 2023

Ghost – Photo: MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns

Ghost has announced details of its summer 2023 American tour, dubbed “Re-Imperatour USA.”

The band is set to kick off the new run of dates in Concord, CA, on August 2, touring across the country until September 11, when it will wrap things up with a huge show at LA’s Kia Forum. It will be joined on the dates by special guest Amon Amarth.

Tickets for the 27-date tour will be available through Citi cardmembers’ and artists’ pre-sales from tomorrow (February 14). Following that, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (17) at 10am local time. For more details and to purchase, visit Ticketmaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “Re-Imperatour USA” tour news follows Ghost holding its first-ever pop-up event at LA’s Whisky A Go Go venue earlier this month. “Metal Myths Presents: Ghost – Reverence & Resurrection” paid tribute to the classic 1969 era of Ghost, a band that didn’t actually form until almost four decades later.

The exhibit featured artifacts that had never been publicly displayed before, including the band’s 1960 costumes and ghoul masks, rare magazine covers, and more from a treasure trove of ephemera.

Meanwhile, Ghost also recently shared a new version of its track “Spillways,” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott. The new take on the song featured in Chapter 15 of Ghost’s long-running series of webisodes, with the installment in question documenting a karaoke session that goes awry in a spectacular and supernatural fashion.

Buy or stream IMPERA here. View Ghost’s tour itinerary below.

Aug 2 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Aug 4 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Aug 5 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Aug 7 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Aug 8 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 14 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug 15 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 16 – Cincinatti, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug 18 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug 20 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug 22 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 23 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 24 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Aug 25 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 27 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Aug 29 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug 30 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Aug 31 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep 2 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Sep 3 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sep 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep 7 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sep 8 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sep 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum