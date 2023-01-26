Listen To The New Version Of Ghost’s ‘Spillways’ Ft. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott

Papa X and Joe Elliott - Photo courtesy of Loma Vista Recordings

Ghost’s “Spillways” has undergone a transfiguration to include guest vocals from rock legend and avowed Ghost fan Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

To witness Joe Elliott’s phantasmagorical journey into the world of Ghost, open Chapter 15: (Title TBC). The newest instalment in Ghost’s long running series of webisodes, Chapter 15 documents a karaoke session that goes awry in spectacular and supernatural fashion (and if you’re feeling like singing along, check out the “Spillways (ft. Joe Elliott)” lyric video below.

Ghost - Spillways ft. Joe Elliott of Def Leppard (Official Lyric Video)

The mutual admiration between Ghost and Def Leppard is well documented. Speaking about IMPERA, Tobias Forge said “Going into this record, I thought I would see if I could do it a little more like Def Leppard did it.” Joe Elliott told Metal Hammer “I listened to it all, & I thought it was absolutely stunning. It’s like a whole new genre of music”. Creative kinship like this seemed destined for something special & fortunately for rock fans the world over it comes as a Spillways collaboration.

The original version of “Spillways,” currently Top 5 at Active Rock Radio and having generated some 50 million streams globally, can be found on Ghost’s IMPERA. Released March 11, 2022, IMPERA has moved nearly 500,000 albums worldwide, won the American Music Award for Favorite Rock Album 2022, and received a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance (“Call Me Little Sunshine.”)

Best of 2022 accolades included Ghost landing at #1 on Spotify’s Best of Kickass Metal 2022, while cover stories in Revolver and Metal Hammer proclaimed IMPERA #1 Album of 2022 and Loudwire has named Ghost 2022 Artist of the Year. As Consequence noted in its Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2022 roundup, “Few rock bands are as grand and ambitious-sounding as Ghost nowadays.”

With all of the above plus the 70 date ‘IMPERATOUR’ that saw the Wall Street Journal anoint Ghost “the next generation of arena stars” and an iHeartRadio Awards 2023 nomination for Rock Artist Of The Year, that ambition is primed to take the band to further and unforeseen heights in 2023.

GHOST EU LIVE DATES:

May 21: Zenith, Rouen, France

May 22: Halle Tony Garnier, Lyon, France

May 23: Zénith De Toulouse, Toulouse, France

May 25: Le Liberte, Rennes, France

May 26: Zénith De Lille, Lille, France

May 28: Zenith of Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

May 30: Palais Nikaïa, Nice, France

June 1: Primavera Sound 2023, Barcelona, Spain

June 3: Zenith Nantes Metropole, Saint-herblain, France

June 6: Velodrom, Berlin, Germany

June 7-11: Mystic Festival 2023, Gdańsk, Poland

June 8-11: Download Festival 2023 , Derby, United Kingdom

June 10: Sweden Rock Festival 2023, Sölvesborg, Sweden

June 15: Graspop Metal Meeting 2023, Dessel, Belgium

June 19: Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany