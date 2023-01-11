Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, And More Earn iHeartRadio Awards Nods

The Weeknd - Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards are back, with artists like Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Drake receiving nominations in a number of categories.

The annual awards show, now in its tenth year, is taking place on Monday, March 27 at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and will celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2022, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2023.

This year’s show is set to feature award presentations in multiple categories, live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise moments, and will tell the stories of the winning artists’ road to No.1.

Fans can watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27 from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

And as always, this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate the fans, giving iHeartRadio listeners the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established categories. Fan voting will determine Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency, and Favorite Use of a Sample.

Social voting begins today, January 11th, and will close on March 20th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote on Twitter using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags or by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

The Artist of the Year award is as competitive as ever, with nominees including Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd.

Best Duo/Group of the Year is equally heated, with nominations going to AJR, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK

Silk Sonic, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Visit iHeartRadio’s official website for a full list of nominees and voting information.