Ghost And Patrick Wilson Cover Shakespears Sister’s ‘Stay’ For ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Film

Swedish metal stars Ghost and actor/director Patrick Wilson team up for a cover of Shakespears Sister’s classic hit “Stay,” which features in the final scene and end credits of the new film Insidious: The Red Door.

Ghost have received much acclaim recently for their cover songs (the acclaimed recent ‘Phantomime’ EP), exciting collaborations (“Spillways ft Joe Elliott”), and horror film placements (Halloween Kills). Now, you can check “Stay ft Patrick Wilson” out below.

“Stay ft Patrick Wilson” finds Ghost combining all three celebrated elements into one haunting, rock ballad poignantly placed in the final scene of the latest chapter of horror franchise Insidious: The Red Door, which also arrives in theaters from today. Ghost reimagines this former No. 1 single from 1992 with classically trained vocalist Patrick Wilson, who also directed the film.

Speaking about working with Tobias Forge and co., Patrick Wilson shared in a statement: “It was Joe Bishara, our Insidious composer and resident Lipstick Demon who first got me into Ghost about 10 years ago. Joe knew I liked metal… but he also knew I liked melody. What can I say? I’m a child of the ’80s… when soaring voices and blazing guitars were played at every dance, every fast food parking lot, and every day in my house. Ghost had the right blend of metal, melody, and an unforgettable image. This coming from a guy who collected KISS cards in the ’70s… so I know good rock branding and imagery when I see it!

“Ghost, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there. Tobias’ sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring – and dare I say… angelic – melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there. At least that’s what it does for me.

“So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodied the spirit of Insidious lore, I knew where to look first. “Stay” is such a hauntingly beautiful tune to end my film with, because the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the sweeping melody – written by Dave Stewart – are a great bookend to my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing… and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)… in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias’ tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honor to be featured on the tune, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen.”

“Ghost is the perfect blend of theatricality met with musical mastery. Tobias is at the top of his game and I’m thrilled to have him on the soundtrack, and honored to sing alongside him.”

