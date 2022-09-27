Glass Animals Break Record For Longest-Ever Hot 100 Run For A Group

Glass Animals - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” has officially broken the record for the longest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a group in the chart’s history.

“Heat Waves” has now spent an incredible 88 weeks on the chart, overtaking the chart stay of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” in 2012. The single has also now surpassed two billion streams globally. Only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has spent more time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Back in the beginning of August, Glass Animals began unveiling the deluxe version of their 2020 release, Dreamland: Real Life Edition, a collection of releases and live events that bring the album era to life in the way the band had always dreamed, but were unable to make a reality in the face of the pandemic.

“Back in 2020 we had this delicately constructed, intricate plan to launch Dreamland with a bunch of special shows, signings and real-life events,” Bayley explained in a statement. “Then… we got spanked by the pandemic and we had to tear our plan in half. I was pretty damn sad for a bit.”

To counteract the sadness, Glass Animals turned to their fans online, inviting them to become collaborators through the creation of artwork edits, song remixes, and more. Bayley added: “But eventually the support from everyone on the web was so great that it pulled me out of my mind-hole and I realized we could make a new plan… One based on the magnificent wonder that is the internet. We did that and it was absolutely wicked, but I still feel like we missed out on the IRL stuff. So, we thought we’d just have another go of it.”