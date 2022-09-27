SIGN UP
ADVERTISEMENT

Glass Animals Break Record For Longest-Ever Hot 100 Run For A Group

‘Heat Waves’ has now spent an incredible 88 weeks on the chart.

Published on

Glass Animals - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns
Glass Animals - Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” has officially broken the record for the longest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 by a group in the chart’s history.

“Heat Waves” has now spent an incredible 88 weeks on the chart, overtaking the chart stay of Imagine Dragons’ “Radioactive” in 2012. The single has also now surpassed two billion streams globally. Only The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” has spent more time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Back in the beginning of August, Glass Animals began unveiling the deluxe version of their 2020 release, Dreamland: Real Life Edition, a collection of releases and live events that bring the album era to life in the way the band had always dreamed, but were unable to make a reality in the face of the pandemic.

“Back in 2020 we had this delicately constructed, intricate plan to launch Dreamland with a bunch of special shows, signings and real-life events,” Bayley explained in a statement. “Then… we got spanked by the pandemic and we had to tear our plan in half. I was pretty damn sad for a bit.”

To counteract the sadness, Glass Animals turned to their fans online, inviting them to become collaborators through the creation of artwork edits, song remixes, and more. Bayley added: “But eventually the support from everyone on the web was so great that it pulled me out of my mind-hole and I realized we could make a new plan… One based on the magnificent wonder that is the internet. We did that and it was absolutely wicked, but I still feel like we missed out on the IRL stuff. So, we thought we’d just have another go of it.”

Dreamland: Real Life Edition is a whopping 40-track collection featuring the complete Dreamland album and a slate of remixes that sees appearances from Arlo Parks, Denzel Curry, Albert Hammond Jr, Bree Runway, Diplo, and more. In addition to the digital version, Dreamland: Real Life Edition is also available with a limited edition glow in the dark vinyl featuring a new colorway artwork and a deluxe tracklist CD and cassette.

Listen to the best of Glass Animals on Apple Music and Spotify.

Related Topics:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avy115

    September 27, 2022 at 7:41 pm

    Making greater profits each month from domestic extra than $27k honestly with the useful resource of the use of doing easy reproduction and paste like online hobby. I virtually have s02ds received $18636 from this smooth (amd-04) domestic hobby Everybody can now makes more money online without problem

    with the useful resource of the use of————————————>>> https://smart.online100.workers.dev/

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular
Lana Del Rey – Photo: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage
The Cardigans, Kanye West, And Katy Perry: Currently Trending Songs
Best Amy WInehouse songs
Best Amy Winehouse Songs: 20 Soulful Essentials
Shania-Twain-Any Mine Of Mine Press Shot John Derek
The Fashion Of Shania Twain: The Queen Of Country Pop
More Most Popular uDiscover Music - More
uDiscover Music - Back To Top
uDiscover Music - Back To Top