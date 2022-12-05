Gregg Allman Estate And Nashville’s Belmont University Create Music Business Scholarship

Gregg Allman - Photo: Al Pereira/Getty Images

The Gregg Allman Estate and Belmont University have created the Gregg Allman Endowed Scholarship for students in Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business at Belmont University in Nashville.

The scholarship honors the Nashville heritage of the late, revered Southern rock figurehead, and looks to extend his legacy by supporting music business and entertainment education, supporting students on Belmont’s music business course. Before he died in 2017, two similar scholarship funds were established in Allman’s name at the University of Georgia and Syracuse University. Contributions to the Belmont fund can be made at belmont.edu/give.

Allman’s son and fellow guitar notable Devon Allman says: “The Allman Family is proud of the newly-established Belmont University scholarship made in Gregg Allman’s name and memory. We hope these future assets will go towards helping up and coming musicians pave the way to achieving their dreams. Our beloved father would be thrilled with this endeavor.”

‘A rock and roll pioneer’

Dr. Sarita Stewart, interim Dean of Curb College, adds: “Gregg was, without a doubt, a rock and roll pioneer and we are grateful for his legacy to live on at Belmont University. Through Gregg’s estate and his team’s generosity, more students will have the opportunity to study and pursue successful careers in the entertainment and music business.”

The all-star tribute concert Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam takes place on Thursday (December 8, the day he would have reached the milestone) at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Artists performing include Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Needtobreathe, Charles Kelley, Shakey Graves, Shaun Munday, Lucie Silvas, Jackson Dean, Gavin DeGraw, Kameron Marlowe, Pete Levin, and others.

Net proceeds will go to the Belmont scholarship, and the event will feature the Beacon’s new, groundbreaking Sphere Immersive Sound audio system. Visitors are guaranteed the same audio experience whether seated in the front row or the back of the balcony.

