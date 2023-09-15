Guns N’ Roses Add New Dates To Fall 2023 North American Tour

Guns N’ Roses - Photo: Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses have added more dates to their current North American tour, announcing four new dates to the end of the run.

The new shows will take place in Edmonton (October 19); Nampa, Idaho (October 22); Salt Lake City (October 24); and Denver (October 27). A Live Nation pre-sale for the new dates begins on Tuesday (September 19) at 10 a.m. local time using the code STUDIO via Ticketmaster, with a general sale starting Wednesday (September 20).

The tour is promising to be an exciting run, with Slash having recently revealed that they reworked a number of songs during the pandemic. “There’s a handful of those songs that we actually fixed up and did when we were in lockdown,” he explained to “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk”. “So those have yet to be released. So those are gonna come out. They’re really good, too. So I’m excited for those. We’re just gonna put out like one or two songs, and another one or two songs. And I think that’s gonna be pretty much all of ’em. I’m not sure exactly how many we did in total.”

Last month, the band shared their new single “Perhaps” via Audacy rock stations. The strident, anthemic new song also arrived with an official video.

According to a press release, per Audacy, the song was “written and recorded by Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan this year,” and marks their “first collective new composition and recording together in 30 years since 1993’s The Spaghetti Incident?”

While Slash and Duff may have had a bigger hand in writing the official version of “Perhaps” than the band’s 2021 singles “Hard Skool” and “ABSUЯD” (which were both reworked from years-old demos), “Perhaps” is not an entirely new song. A rough demo version of “Perhaps” has been floating around for several years, and Guns N’ Roses played the song during a soundcheck before a show in Israel in June of this year.

Regardless of the song’s origins, though, new music from Guns N’ Roses is always an extremely welcome treat for fans, especially with core members Axl, Duff, and Slash involved.

