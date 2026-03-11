HEADSEND Announce Release Date For Debut EP ‘ANGEL GLANDS’

Photo: Maclay Heriot, Courtesy of Republic Records

HEADSEND, the trio of Rasmus King, his brother Kyuss King, and Bon Soric, have announced that their debut EP, ANGEL GLANDS, will be released on March 27 via Universal Music Australia.

The EP will include wildly popular already-released tracks like “Stove,” “Chugg,” and “And Angel.” The record will be rounded out by two more songs, “Do Do” and “Die No.” The EP is inspired by the band’s raucous and celebrated live show, and was recorded live in-studio with Nick DiDia.

The band was formed by Rasmus in 2022, and he invited his brother Kyuss to join in on bass. The power trio is rounded out by their schoolmate Bon Soric on drums. The band, which hails from Byron Bay in Australia, have become local favorites thanks to their relentless touring schedule. They supported Wunderhorse on the band’s recent Australian run, and have performed as support for international stars like Tool and AC/DC.

HEADSEND - And Angel

Upon news of the signing, Mark Holland, EMI Music Australia Managing Director, said: “I’ve been lucky to see them play in clubs, theatres, and arenas, and their performances always draw the audience in completely. The EMI Music Australia team is thrilled to be part of their journey, supporting them as they grow and evolve on their own terms.”

Added Sean Warner, President and CEO – Universal Music Australia + New Zealand President and CEO: “HEADSEND are an exciting new force in music, and their reputation as a powerful live act is already resonating internationally. We’re pleased to partner with them and our global label network as they continue to grow internationally.”

Alongside news of the EP, HEADSEND have also confirmed a run of new tour dates, including their first appearance at The Great Escape UK.

The band spoke with Good Call Music last month to discuss their thrilling rise, and Rasmus explained how he’s never imagined another career for himself. “I don’t remember a specific moment, but I remember from a very early age I wanted to be in a band.” Kyuss, though, recalled the moment he fell in love with music: “Dad took me to watch the Kyuss Lives tour in Australia when I was about 12. I saw John Garcia and Brant Bjork play ‘Thumb’ live and from that moment I wanted to make music.”

Listen to HEADSEND’s single “And Angel” here.