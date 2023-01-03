Hotboii Celebrates The New Year With ‘Blinded By Death (Deluxe)’

Hotboii - Photo: Courtesy of Rebel Music/Geffen Records

Hotboii’s recent success has reached a new peak with the deluxe version of last summer’s breakout album Blinded By Death. Out now via Rebel Music/Geffen Records, the project features eight brand new tracks to round out the cohesive project, which showcases his uniquely introspective lyrics and emotional flows backed by electrifying beats.

The definitive album of Hotboii’s career, Blinded By Death (Deluxe) is a consummation of the hard work and persistence that the young talent has honed and worked through over the years to reach this current peak.

One major highlight of the project includes fan favorite “Tell Me Bout It,” which combines ominous piano, cinematic strings, and a thick bassline. Hotboii holds nothing back as he details the darker side of love: “I can’t deny it, we had a spark,” he laments. Another standout is the 22-year-old’s fiery collaboration with Kodak Black, the ferocious hit “Live Life Die Faster.”

As a true storyteller, many of his recent releases have featured emotional themes based on real-life experiences the young talent is currently facing including the stress of finding fame at a young age, and the anxieties or fears that come alongside it. Hotboii is no stranger to overcoming obstacles and finding success, but this album shows that there is truly nothing that can slow down his momentum as he continues to prove himself as a long-term player in the rap world.

Blinded By Death also boasts previous releases like “Rich How I’m Dyin,” “LATELY,” and the BigWalkDog-assisted “Love of the Money.” As those singles arrived and generated tens of millions of streams and views, Hotboii’s profile steadily increased with media appearances such as his sit down with Big Bank, DJ Scream, and Baby Jade for a special “Big Facts” episode on REVOLT TV.

Buy or stream the Deluxe Edition of Blinded By Death.