Bonnaroo - Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the internationally acclaimed camping festival, is beginning today, June 15, and concluding on June 18. The massive event is situated on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tennessee. Curious to livestream the event or check out your favorite act? Here’s how to watch Bonnaroo 2023.

Streaming in the US

Bonnaroo will stream a number of this weekend’s performances on Hulu. The Bonnaroo stream is available to all Hulu subscribers from June 15-18. If you’re not currently a subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial. After the trial period ends, plans start at $7.99 per month.

Who’s Performing?

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Marcus Mumford, and more are set to headline. Other highlights will include performances from Odesza, Lil Nas X, Baby Keem, Tyler Childers, Vulfpeck, My Morning Jacket, GRiZ, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Portugal. The Man, Korn, Louis the Child, Zeds Dead, Alesso, Subtronics, Three 6 Mafia, JID, The Revivalists, Pixies, Girl In Red, Fleet Foxes, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which Acts Will Be Livestreamed?

On Thursdaym June 15, the following performers will have their shows livestreamed: 04:05 p.m. – Briscoe, 04:30 – Ezra Furman, 04:55 – Abraham Alexandra, 06:00 – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, 06:50 – JP Saxe, 08:00 – Petey, 09:00 – Elephant Heart, 09:30 – Suki Waterhouse, 10:30 – DEHD, 11:30 – 070 Shake, 12:35 a.m. – Liquid Stranger, and 01:05 – Zeds Dead.

On Friday, June 16, the following performers will have their shows livestreamed: 04:05 p.m. – Madison Cunningham, 04:05 – Sampa the Great, 05:00 – Kingfish, 05:05 – Black Midi, 06:05 – Matt Maeson, 06:10 – Morgan Wade, 07:10 – Knocked Loose, 07:15 – MUNA, 08:15 – Rina Sawayama, 09:15 – Emo Nite, 09:20 – Portugal. the Man, 09:40 – Apashe, 10:30 – Alex G, 10:40 – GRiZ, 11:35 – Three 6 Mafia, 12:00 a.m. – Boogie T b2b Dirt Monkey b2b Subdocta, 12:45 – Sylvan Esso, 12:45 – Vulfpeck.

On Saturday, June 16, the following performers will have their shows livestreamed: 04:05 p.m. – Jenny Lewis, 04:05 – Thee Sacred Souls, 04:35 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, 04:45 – Danielle Ponder, 05:05 – Colony House, 05:30 – Sheryl Crow, 05:35 – Cory Wong, 06:40 – Night Tales, 07:40 – The Band Camino, 07:45 – Sofi Tukker, 09:50 – Elderbrook, 10:10 – Tyler Childers, 10:25 – Big Wild, 11:25 – Walker & Royce, 11:30 – Odesza, 12:30 a.m. – My Morning Jacket, 01:00 – Diesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal).

On Sunday, June 17, the following performers will have their shows livestreamed: 03:05 p.m. – Hermanos Gutiérrez, 03:05 – Sammy Rae & The Friends, 03:30 – Franz Ferdinand, 03:40 – Hippo Campus, 04:00 – Amber Mark, 04:15 – Umphrey’s McGee, 05:05 – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, 05:15 – Men I Trust, 06:10 – The Revivalists, 06:15 – Girl In Red, 07:10 – MK, 07:15 – Peach Pit, 08:15 – Marcus Mumford, 08:15 – Alesso, 09:30 – Foo Fighters, 09:30 – Rebelution, 10:30 – Jauz, 11:40 – Pixies, 11:45 – Paramore.

Visit Bonnaroo’s official website for more information.