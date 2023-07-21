Ice Spice Expands ‘Like..?’ EP With Highly Anticipated ‘Deli’ And Three More Songs

Ice Spice – ‘Like..? (Deluxe Edition)’ artwork: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Ice Spice has expanded her celebrated EP Like..?, adding four new songs – including the highly anticipated “Deli” – to its tracklist.

The record, which marked the rapper’s debut EP, was released in January and has racked up over 879 million combined global streams since.

Now, Ice Spice – the hottest new voice in hip-hop – has added four new tracks to the record. Leading them is “Deli,” which fans have been demanding be released since the star teased the track on TikTok earlier this month. “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “On The Radar” accompany it, adding new future hits to the already acclaimed record.

The expanded version of Like..? follows Ice Spice teaming up with two of music’s biggest names in recent months. First, the rapper featured on a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and performed the new version with the superstar at one of her MetLife Stadium stops on The Eras tour.

Then, the newcomer reunited with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World,” taken from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and reimagining the original “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, which arrived 25 years ago. The pair previously worked together on a remix of Ice’s “Princess Diana,” which also features on Like..? (Deluxe Edition).

Like..? (Deluxe Edition) is the latest in a raft of big moves from Ice Spice so far this year, not least when she scored her first Top 10 hit with the PinkPantheress collaboration “Boy’s A Liar Pt.2” in February.

To cap her phenomenal trajectory so far, Ice Spice has also been named the latest Apple Music Up Next artist. The monthly series identifies, showcases, and elevates rising star talent. In the past, the likes of Billie Eilish, Clairo, Jessie Reyes, Holly Humberstone, GloRilla, and many others have all been spotlighted as part of the program.

Buy or stream Like..? (Deluxe Edition).