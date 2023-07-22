Ice Spice Discusses Fame, Working With Nicki Minaj, And More In Zane Lowe Interview

Ice Spice - Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

In a brand new interview with Zane Lowe, Ice Spice discussed working with Nicki Minaj, her remarkable rise to stardom, and much more. Check out the whole interview below.

Regarding her days before fame, she explained, “We were just in college creating things. Everything just happened naturally. It doesn’t feel that long ago either. I still very much feel like a girl from Fordham. I remember everything. Everything is still the same because it wasn’t that long ago.”

Ice Spice: Working with Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, & Protecting Her Privacy | Apple Music

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

She also touched on her relationship with her producer RiotUSA, saying, “It’s so hard to explain. It just works. Sometimes you meet a great collaborator and you just do great things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ice also discussed how working with her idol Nicki Minaj came from a certain type of manifestation, stating, “When I first met Nicki I was at her studio. I was nervous to get there but once I got there I was chillin’. She came to me and she hugged me and I started crying. For me, it mostly felt like a full-circle moment. I’m really here. Little me is screaming. It felt like such an accomplishment.”

Spice dropped by Zane’s studio to promote the new deluxe edition of her EP, Like..?, which features four brand new tracks—including the highly anticipated “Deli.” The record, which marked the rapper’s debut EP, was released in January and has racked up over 879 million combined global streams since. “How High?,” “Butterfly Ku,” and “On The Radar” are also featured as bonus tracks, adding new future hits to the already acclaimed project.

The expanded version of Like..? follows Ice Spice teaming up with two of music’s biggest names in recent months. First, the rapper featured on a remix of Taylor Swift’s “Karma” and performed the new version with the superstar at one of her MetLife Stadium stops on The Eras tour.

Then, the newcomer reunited with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World,” taken from the soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie and reimagining the original “Barbie Girl” by Aqua, which arrived 25 years ago. The pair previously worked together on a remix of Ice’s “Princess Diana,” which also features on Like..? (Deluxe Edition).

Buy or stream Like..? (Deluxe Edition).