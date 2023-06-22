Imagine Dragons’ ‘Thunder’ Video Surpasses Two Billion Views On YouTube

Imagine Dragons - Photo: Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location

The official video for Imagine Dragons’ hit single “Thunder” has notched over 2 billion views on YouTube. It’s the band’s second track to reach the 2 billion milestone after “Believer.”

“Thunder” was released on April 27, 2017, as the second single (and the follow-up single to “Believer”) from the Las Vegas quartet’s third studio album, Evolve, issued through KidInAKorner/Interscope Records. The song was written by band members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman and its producers Alex Da Kid and Jayson DeZuzio.

Directed by Joseph Khan, the stylish video for the song was released on Imagine Dragons’ YouTube channel on May 2, 2017. The footage was shot in Dubai and filmed in black and white. It features frontman Reynolds singing and dancing among extraterrestrials, portrayed by dancers Haroon Al Abdali, Mamadou Bathily, and Gianna Gi, around Downtown Dubai and the Burj Khalifa.

Imagine Dragons - Thunder

One of Imagine Dragons’ most successful singles to date, “Thunder” peaked at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song became the band’s fourth North American single to reach the top ten after “Radioactive,” “Demons” and “Believer.” It also became the ninth best-selling song of 2017 in the US, with 1,189,000 copies sold in the year and was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Elsewhere in Imagine Dragons news, the band’s new documentary focused around a homecoming concert in Las Vegas will be out in July. Titled Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas, the film will premiere on July 14 courtesy of Hulu.

According to Rolling Stone, “The film will primarily feature footage from Imagine Dragons’ performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas last September. Mixed with archival and contemporary interviews with the band, the movie will reportedly chronicle how Imagine Dragons went from playing dive bars and casinos around the Vegas Strip to headlining the city’s gigantic football stadium.”

