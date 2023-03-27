Inhaler Heads To The Wild West In ‘If You’re Gonna Break My Heart’ Video

Inhaler – Photo: Courtesy of Inhaler/YouTube

Inhaler has shared the new music video for its latest single, “If You’re Gonna Break My Heart,” taking the band from Dublin into a version of the Wild West.

The visuals for the Cuts And Bruises track were directed by Hugh Mulhern (Fontaines D.C., Kojaque) and take influence from the Spaghetti Western genre of movies. Throughout the clip, the video splices between shots of the band and similar scenes from the films that inspired it, using AI technology for the “image-to-image generation.”

The results create a visually unique and psychedelic effect and follow the band asking fans to generate AI imagery from the popular Midjourney AI bot on its Discord channel.

Inhaler - If You’re Gonna Break My Heart (Official Video)

“If You’re Gonna Break My Heart” is the third single to be taken from Cuts And Bruises, following “Love Will Get You There” and last summer’s euphoric anthem “These Are The Days.”

Speaking about the new single’s inspiration, Inhaler explained: “Whilst on tour in America last year, we were listening to a lot of music by some of the great American writers such as Bob Dylan, The Band, Bruce Springsteen, etc. Listening to these artists while traveling on big open highways resonated with us and helped shape this song into making us sound more like a live band than we had before.”

Last month, Cuts And Bruises became Inhaler’s second No.1 album in Ireland, while it also peaked at No.2 on the Official UK Albums Chart and in the Top 10 across a number of countries in mainland Europe.

Currently, the band is in the middle of a sold-out run of dates in the US, which will include its biggest show to date at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom. It will then join Arctic Monkeys on its European tour before playing its biggest UK headline shows so far in Manchester and London.

Later this summer, Inhaler will play support for Harry Styles at Slane Castle in Dublin and for Sam Fender at Newcastle’s St. James Park. Appearances at festivals, including TRNSMT and Reading & Leeds, have also been confirmed.

