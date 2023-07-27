Irreversible Entanglements Announce ‘Protect Your Light,’ Share ‘Free Love’

Irreversible Entanglements - Photo: Piper Ferguson

Irreversible Entanglements proudly announce their signing to the legendary Impulse! label, as well as the forthcoming release of their new album, Protect Your Light, out September 8.

To celebrate the news, the band shared the first single off the record, “Free Love.” The band will celebrate the release of Protect Your Light with a performance at Hudson’s Basilica SoundScape Presents festival on September 9.

“We are thrilled to welcome Irreversible Entanglements to the Impulse! Family,” says Dahlia Ambach-Caplin, SVP A&R and Artist Development at Impulse!/Verve Label Group, of the signing. “Their music is not only brilliant but also courageous and contemporary. Protect Your Light embodies so much of Impulse!’s history while also looking unassailably forward as well.”

Protect Your Light is the kind of artistic and social statement that simultaneously plugs into and tweaks the zeitgeist. Over the course of the record’s eight tracks the poet/vocalist Camae Ayewa (often known as Moor Mother), bassist Luke Stewart, trumpeter Aquiles Navarro, saxophonist Keir Neuringer, and drummer Tcheser Holmes unite to deliver an unconditional statement of intent and rhythm. IE’s improvisations are molded in the fire of the moment, while its songs are born in experience, where music and life are one and the same. There is no one remotely like them on the planet, and no recent album like this one.

Primarily recorded over three days in January 2023 at the historic Rudy Van Gelder Studios in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, Protect Your Light is the band’s most accomplished work to date, surpassing even the three already-classic records they cut for Chicago’s International Anthem.

Protect Your Light features contributions from the greater members of Irreversible Entanglement’s community—pianist Janice A. Lowe, cellist Lester St. Louis, and vocalist Sovei—who help illuminate the band’s musical dexterity and expand the breadth of its beautiful consciousness.

Pre-order Protect Your Light.