Blue Note Reissues ‘The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson Vol. 2’

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

J.J. Johnson’s collection The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson, Vol. 2 is getting re-released as a February 2026 title in Blue Note Records’ Classic Vinyl Reissue Series. The compilation features bebop music recorded across sessions between 1953 and 1955. This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is mono, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal.

J.J. Johnson’s translation of bebop to the trombone won the admiration of Fats Navarro, Dizzy Gillespie, and Charlie Parker. After appearing on Miles Davis’ first Blue Note session (later released as Miles Davis – Young Man With A Horn) in 1952, Blue Note founder Alfred Lion gave Johnson the chance to lead several of his own dates including a June 1953 sextet gig featuring trumpeter Clifford Brown, saxophonist Jimmy Heath, pianist John Lewis, bassist Percy Heath, and drummer Kenny Clarke; a September 1954 quintet date featuring Wynton Kelly on piano, Charles Mingus on bass, conguero Sabu Martinez, and Clarke on drums; and a June 1955 quintet date featuring Hank Mobley on tenor saxophone, Horace Silver on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Clarke once again on drums.

All three of these wonderful sessions are collected on The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson, Vol. 2, which includes standards like “Pennies From Heaven” and “It Could Happen To You,” as well as Johnson originals like “Turnpike,” “‘Daylie’ Double,” and “Groovin’.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1956, Blue Note transitioned from the 10” to the 12” LP and began the 1500 Series, releasing two expanded collections of the trombonist’s recordings, including The Eminent Jay Jay Johnson, Vol. 2 (BLP 1506).

Earlier this year, Johnson’s 1960 collaboration with fellow trombonist Kai Winding, The Great Kai and J.J., was reissued as part of Verve’s all-analog Acoustic Sounds Series. It was notably the first release on the storied jazz label Impulse! Records.

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl series now.