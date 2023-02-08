James Taylor And His All-Star Band Announces More Summer Tour Dates

James Taylor - Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter and R&R Hall of Fame inductee James Taylor and His All-Star Band will head out on the An Evening With James Taylor and His All-Star Band North American tour for summer 2023.

The run kicks off in May in Woodinville, WA, and wraps up on July 1 in Philadelphia in support of his latest release, American Standard (2020).

The summer trek is different than the Las Vegas residency Taylor and his band already announced for June 2023 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. That announcement arrived in January. The five-night, exclusive engagement will take over Sin City on June 3, 4, 7, 9, and 10.

In December, Taylor shared a video of a 2018 performance of a lesser-known gem in his peerless songbook. “Nothing Like A Hundred Miles,” featured on his gold-certified 1976 album In The Pocket, comes from his show with his band on June 3 that year at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The show came during Taylor’s North American summer tour of 2018, which came ahead of July dates in the UK and Europe including his appearance on a stellar bill with Paul Simon and Bonnie Raitt in London’s Hyde Park. Raitt had been scheduled to be the special guest on the first leg of the North American run, but had to miss the start due to an unexpected medical situation that required immediate attention. She joined the tour later that June, after Sheryl Crow had guested at three shows including the two at the Hollywood Bowl that immediately preceded the Sacramento concert.

James Taylor and his All-Star Band Tour Dates:

May 25 Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 26 Chateau Ste. Michelle Woodinville, WA

May 28 Hayden Homes Amphitheater Bend, OR

May 30 Stanford University – Frost Amphitheater Palo Alto, CA

May 31 Santa Barbara Bowl Santa Barbara, CA

June 13 Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, MS

June 15 The Wharf Amphitheater Orange Beach, AL

June 16 State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA

June 18 Oak Mountain Amphitheatre Birmingham, AL

June 20 Orion Amphitheater Huntsville, AL

June 21 Riverbend Music Center Cincinnati, OH

June 23 Soaring Eagle Outdoor Amphitheatre Mt. Pleasant, MI

June 26 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Bridgeport, CT

June 27 Maine Savings Amphitheater Bangor, ME

June 29 Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Bethel Woods, NY

July 1 TD Pavilion at The Mann Philadelphia, PA