Janet Jackson And Erykah Badu Attend Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show

Anna Wintour, Doja Cat, Erykah Badu, Reuben Selby and Maisie Williams attend the Thom Browne Womenswear as part of Paris Fashion Week - Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images)

Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Doja Cat, and Maisie Williams were among the star-studded guests who sat front row at the Thom Browne Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2022 in Paris, France. Other guests included Jaden Smith, Anna Wintour, and Erykah Badu.

Jackson wore a grey pinstriped number consisting of a longline coat, pleated midi skirt, and belted waistcoat by Thom Brown. The Rhythm Nation hitmaker added a white shirt, grey tie, towering black boots, and an oversized crocodile print handbag.

Jackson made a grand entrance to the show, posting a video on her socials set to her 2001 hit “Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You),” taken from her seventh studio album, All For You.

The R&B legend has been making the rounds at a number of Fashion Week shows, including Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2023 at New York Fashion Week last month.

Earlier today, Jackson announced a new deluxe edition of her Grammy-winning, national and international chart-topper The Velvet Rope, set to be released on Friday (October 7), exactly 25 years since its debut. The new version will feature no fewer than ten bonus tracks that become available on streaming platforms for the first time, including much-sought B-sides and remixes. Among these are the rare “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” and the collection also hosts numerous remixes that were previously only available on CD singles.

The mixes include Teddy Riley’s TNT Remix of “I Get Lonely” featuring BLACKstreet; the J. Dilla (Ummah Jay Dee) remix of “Got ‘Til It’s Gone”; and Timbaland and Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s remix of “Go Deep.” Club mixes of various tracks are also included by David Morales & Frankie Knuckles, Masters at Work, Tony Moran, Jason Nevins, and Tony Humphries.

In tandem with the reissue, remastered versions of Jackson’s music videos for “Go Deep,” “I Get Lonely,” “You,” “Got ’Til It’s Gone,” and “Together Again [Deeper Remix].” will also become available to watch on YouTube in HD for the first time ever.

The album, produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis for Flyte Tyme Productions Inc. and Ms. Jackson, embraced her fearless songwriting themes of female sexuality, domestic violence, and mental health, through the lens of a black woman. It debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and won a plethora of multi-platinum, platinum, and gold certifications around the world, also winning a place among Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.

