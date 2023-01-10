Janis Ian, Josh White, Oh Boy Records To Be Feted At International Folk Music Awards

Janis Ian - Photo: Folk Alliance International

Janis Ian, Josh White, and John Prine’s Oh Boy Records will receive Lifetime Achievement recognition at the International Folk Music Awards, newly announced by Folk Alliance International.

The live awards show will take place on February 1 in Kansas City, MO, on the opening night of FAI’s 35th annual conference. It will be broadcast online, and Best of 2022 nominees include Brandi Carlile, Anaïs Mitchell, Molly Tuttle, Taj Mahal, Ry Cooder, Angélique Kidjo, Marcus Mumford, and Prateek Kuhad.

Grammy nominee Valerie June will be the Folk Alliance International Conference keynote speaker, and appearances are also confirmed by acclaimed indie-folk duo the Milk Carton Kids; Smithsonian Folkways Recordings artist Leyla McCalla (also to be honored with the People’s Voice Award); and Mercury Prize nominee Sam Lee.

The Elaine Weissman Lifetime Achievement Awards go to ten-time Grammy nominee Ian, late singer-songwriter and activist White; and the Prine-founded Oh Boy, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. Other trophies include the Rising Tide Award, which celebrates the new generation of folk artists under the age of 30, and this year recognizes Alisa Amador; and the Clearwater Award, presented to a festival that prioritizes environmental stewardship and demonstrates public leadership in sustainable event production, and goes to Northamptonshire, England’s Shambala Festival.

Nominations for the 2022 Album, Artist, and Song of the Year awards are as follows:

Album of the Year (sponsored by Rounder Records)

Marchita by Silvana Estrada

Queen Of Sheba by Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf

Get on Board: The Songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee by Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder

Anaïs Mitchell by Anaïs Mitchell

Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Artist of the Year

Jake Blount

Janis Ian

Prateek Kuhad

Leyla McCalla

Aoife O’Donovan

Song of the Year

Arooj Aftab - Udhero Na (Visualizer) ft. Anoushka Shankar

“Udhero Na” written by Arooj Aftab, performed by Arooj Aftab featuring Anoushka Shankar

“Vini Wè” written and performed by Leyla McCalla

“Bright Star” written and performed by Anaïs Mitchell

“How” written by Marcus Mumford and Brandi Carlile, performed by Marcus Mumford featuring Brandi Carlile

“B61” written and performed by Aoife O’Donovan