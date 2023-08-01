Japanese Fan Of The Who Publishes Second Volume Of Website Interviews

The Who - Photo: Jo Hale/Redferns

A second volume of interviews featured on The Who’s website, translated into Japanese by fan and website moderator Rie Tsubouchi, aka Kallan, has been published. The Who Interviews on thewho.com Volume Two follows the first book from 2020, and again features conversations that took place for thewho.com.

The first book had interviews conducted by current website editor Richard Evans and his predecessor, the late Rob Lee, including talks with Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey, manager Bill Curbishley, and other members of the band’s “family.” The new volume features more material gathered by both Evans and Lee, as well as other interviews, backstage blogs, and essays.

Evans accepted Kallan’s invitation to write a foreword, and as with the last edition, all profits from sales will go to Teenage Cancer Trust. You can buy both volumes here.

The contents of The Who Interviews on thewho.com Volume Two are as follows:

• Forward: Richard Evans

• Roger Daltrey interview with Rob Lee, 2012

• Roger Daltrey interview with Richard Evans, 2020

• Roger Daltrey’s statement on John Entwistle’s passing, 2002

• Letter from John Entwistle, 1978

• Matt Kent’s essay on The Who’s debut in Japan, 2023

• Brian Kehew’s backstage blog about Japanese Tours, 2021

• Morgan Fisher’s essay on The Who and Japan, 2021

• Pete Townshend’s message on Japan Earthquake 311, 2011

• Bill Curbishley interview, 2009

• Robert Rosenberg interview, 2009

• Aubrey Powell and Richard Evans interview with Rob Lee, 2009

• Richard Evans interview with Donal H Smith, 2022

• Pete Townshend interview, 2009

• Pete Townshend’s liner notes on three tracks from each studio album from My Generation to Endless Wire, 2014

Interviewers: Rob Lee, Richard Evans, Donal H Smith

Translation: kallan

Photos: Matt Kent, Brian Kehew, Donal H Smith, Richard Evans

Original logos and artworks: Richard Evans

Cooperation: thewho.com, Robert Rosenberg

A5 size, 212p, color.

Physical edition ¥3080 (tax included price)

Digital edition which only can be viewed on the publisher’s website. Not available to download.

¥2200 (tax included price)